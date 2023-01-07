Two Serbian boys, cousins Stefan Stojanovic (11) and Milos Stojanovic (21), had been wounded today in Gotovusa near Strpac when, for no reason, a local Albanian had, the Office for Kosovo and Metohija of the Government of Serbia announced.According to reports, at the time of the attack, the children had been walking by the side of the road and carrying the Serbian Christmas tree when the attacker opened fire on them."They received gunshot wounds,, and it was only by sheer luck that they were not injured or life-threatened. At this moment, they are being transported to the Clinical Hospital Center in Gracanica, where they will receive the best possible care. It is an obvious attempt to murder innocent Serbian children who were a disturbance only because they were carrying a Serbian Christmas tree and thus clearly showed that they are Serbs," the announcement states.Although several eyewitnesses saw the registration number of the vehicle from which the shots were fired, the local police let the vehicle go.We demand an urgent and decisive reaction from the international community, and the Office for Kosovo and Metohija will provide the families and the injured with all the necessary help", the announcement states.