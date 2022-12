© Getty



Unprepared

"The USCP Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division [IICD] failed to warn USCP leadership and line officers about the threat of violence, despite the fact that IICD analysts gathered intelligence that clearly indicated a need for a hardened security posture," the report states (pdf).

Excluded

"As a critical member of the Capitol Police Board, the House Sergeant at Arms had an obligation to all Members, staff, and USCP officers to keep them safe by consulting stakeholders without partisan preference," the report states.

Ill-Equipped

"Even if every USCP officer had been at work that day, their numbers would still have been insufficient to hold off the rioters due to a lack of training and equipment," the report states.



"The USCP was set up to fail, and there have been scant signs of progress toward addressing these weaknesses."

GOP Investigation

Shadow Report

Caden Pearson is a reporter based in Australia. Contact him on caden.pearson@epochtimes.com.au

A group of five House Republicans on a shadow committee released a report on Wednesday with key findings about security failings they say were ignored by the official Democrat-led House Jan. 6 committee.The report focuses on "why the Capitol was left so unprepared" on Jan. 6, 2021, when protests turned violent, and the U.S. Capitol building was breached.The GOP group'sby then-House Seargent at Arms Paul Irving at the direction of Pelosi's office.The GOP's framing will likely contrast with the panel's soon-to-be-released final report, which is expected to focus on former President Donald Trump.The GOP group's report was released before the official final report of the select committee, which was due to be published on Wednesday but was delayed until Thursday.The GOP group's report stated that intelligence about the possibility of violence on the day was ignored by U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) owing to "internal politics and unnecessary bureaucracy" and the "misplaced priorities of their leadership."The report accuses IICD's leader Julie Farnam of having "misplaced priorities" that meant analysts were reacting to requests for information rather than seeking out intelligence online."We, at the time of January 6, we were not doing proactive searches of social media like we had been before. We were strictly reactive and responding to requests for information," the report quoted one IICD analyst telling investigators.Republicans were allegedly left out of important security discussions by Irving, the House sergeant at arms, who the report accuses of doing so under political pressure from Pelosi's office and House Democrat leadership.The report states that information was only passed on to Republicans by Irving after he received instruction from Pelosi's office."In one case, Irving even asked a senior Democratic staffer to 'act surprised' when he sent key information about plans for the Joint Session on January 6, 2021 to him and his Republican counterpart," the report claims.USCP line officers were under-trained and ill-equipped to protect the Capitol complex, according to the report, which claimed that an officer testified to investigators that he had only his USCP-issued baseball cap during the violence on the day.The report further claims that USCP gathers evidence on private citizens who meet with members of Congress and senators "not in fact for security purposes.""This issue, and others require additional scrutiny by the relevant committees of Congress," the report states.Republicans launched an unofficial Jan. 6 investigation concurrently with the well-resourced official panel, which had subpoena power to carry out its inquiries.USCP chief Tom Manger, current House Sergeant at Arms William Walker, and Farnam also sat for interviews with GOP investigators, according to the report.The Republican shadow report is supplemental to a previous bipartisan report issued on June 8, 2021, by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and the Senate Committee Rules and Administration.The alternative report was written by the five House Republicans selected to serve on the Jan. 6 panel but who were ultimately withdrawn.But after Pelosi blocked the appointment of Banks and Jordan, McCarthy withdrew the remainder of his nominees.When Republicans take the House next year, it is expected that they will end the Jan. 6 investigations and attempt to discredit its final report.The Epoch Times contacted the USCP, the House Jan. 6 committee, and Pelosi's office for commentVia The Epoch Times