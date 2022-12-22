Puppet Masters
Mitch McConnell claims providing assistance to Ukraine is #1 priority for 'most Republicans'
The Post Millennial
Tue, 20 Dec 2022 00:01 UTC
As he discussed Congressional spending, he said "Making sure that the Defense Department can deal with major threats coming from Russia and China, providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians — that's the number one priority of the United States Right now, according to most Republicans."
"That's sort of how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment," McConnell said. He left out Biden's border crisis, the skyrocketing national debt, increasing interest rates, economic instability, woke ideology, and so many other issues that many in the GOP are far more concerned with than whether or not Ukraine is successful in defeating Russia.
Many in the GOP are outright opposed to US spending for this foreign war effort and have balked at the new plan to provide another $50 billion in US funds to Ukraine. Many billions have been spent so far, under the headings of humanitarian aid and weapons.
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has demanded an audit of the money spent so far, and has expressed her outright opposition to further spending.
Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is among those who oppose the massive spending. "In case you haven't heard," she wrote on Twitter, "our government wants to send yet another $47 billion to Ukraine. Yes, really."
The Hill reported in November that "48 percent of registered Republican respondents said that they believe the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine fend off the invasion from its neighbor, up from only 6 percent earlier this year."
McConnell may be speaking of the Republicans he knows, but he is not speaking for the average GOP voter, many of whom see little point in funding a foreign border war while the American border lies open to human traffickers and drug runners.
Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky is set to visit the White House and Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Anonymous sources "who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of concerns about Mr. Zelensky's safety" told The New York Times that the visit will likely be accompanied by President Biden announcing even more US spending to help Ukraine fight off their Russian aggressors.
Zelensky is also intending to make a speech at Capitol Hill, likely to garner more support for his nation's war effort. Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged congressmen to attend the speech.
"We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our democracy. Please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night," Pelosi told her colleagues.
Zelensky will be presenting war memorabilia to Congress on behalf of his troops in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in the form of a Ukrainian flag.
