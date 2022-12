Senator Mitch McConnel claimed on Tuesday that "Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now, according to most Republicans."As he discussed Congressional spending, he said "Making sure that the Defense Department can deal with major threats coming from Russia and China, providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians — that's the number one priority of the United States Right now, according to most Republicans.""That's sort of how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment," McConnell said.Many in the GOP are outright opposed to US spending for this foreign war effort and have balked at the new plan to provide another $50 billion in US funds to Ukraine. Many billions have been spent so far, under the headings of humanitarian aid and weapons.Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky is set to visit the White House and Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Anonymous sources "who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of concerns about Mr. Zelensky's safety" told The New York Times that the visit will likely be accompanied by President Biden announcing even more US spending to help Ukraine fight off their Russian aggressors.Zelensky is also intending to make a speech at Capitol Hill, likely to garner more support for his nation's war effort. Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged congressmen to attend the speech."We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our democracy. Please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night," Pelosi told her colleagues.Zelensky will be presenting war memorabilia to Congress on behalf of his troops in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in the form of a Ukrainian flag.