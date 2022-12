the actual benefits of ESG investing for the planet also seem to be not there.

Earlier this month, Vanguard, the world's largest asset manager, quit a net-zero banking alliance saying it wanted more independence and more clarity about its ESG commitments to investors.Then, a week later, HSBC, the UK-based, developing world-focused lender, announced it would suspend direct financing and advisory services to new oil and gas projects, bowing under the pressure of shareholders and environmental activists.The two events seem completely unrelated, but they are signs of things to come:It is in legislation that the biggest cracks are appearing, after Republicans regained a majority of the lower house of the U.S. parliament and began a crackdown on ESG investments and the possibility of such investments violating antitrust law.But while pressure in the United States is growing from legislators interested in the legality of some ESG commitments, the HSBC case suggests that elsewhere it is still shareholders with a taste for ESG investing who are keeping the upper hand.Because of this pressure, HSBC had to quickly update its policies and commit to refusing financing to those prospective oil and gas clients who plan to allocate more than 10 percent of their capital spending on project exploration, which would be most of them.Yet this commitment seems more symbolic than actual. Per the Financial Times, most of the financing HSBC has been providing to the oil and gas industry is financing not tied to specific projects and, by implication, it is financing that the bank could continue to provide even after this latest commitment.It is a tough position for asset managers to be in. On the one hand, conservative investors such as the states of Texas and Arizona, threaten — and make good on their threats — to pull out their money if the ESG push gets too strong. On the other, there are the climate-conscious investors that make similar threats.With GFANZ, things came to a head earlier this year, when Race to Zero, the UN initiative that was setting standards for financial institutions with a view to net-zero commitments, threatened banks to expel them from the net-zero alliance unless they restricted "the development, financing and facilitation of new fossil fuel assets."In this context, what is happening now with Vanguard and HSBC could be seen as yet more signs of those limits, especially when compliance of antitrust legislation is on the line with some legislators suspecting the existence of "climate cartels" and eager to investigate them.Meanwhile, cracks are beginning to appear in the investor push for Big Oil to become more climate-conscious, too. While the past couple of years saw many climate-related resolutions tabled by environmentalist shareholders pass in the most climate-unfriendly industry, this year everything changed.