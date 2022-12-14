Earth Changes
Up to 140 dead, roads submerged as floods hit capital Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (UPDATE)

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 14:17 UTC
While the official death toll from the floods is yet to be declared, in some areas, chiefs said they had recorded 15 deaths, while in others, mayors said they had already recorded 40 deaths. The most affected neighbourhoods are Mont-Ngafula and Bandalungwa, Kintambo and Ngaliema.
The compilation of different testimonies from the mayors of the 24 zones of Kinshasa indicates that the number of deaths could reach 100.
Walls of houses collapsed, children disappeared and some bodies were found under water while several neighbourhoods reported deaths.
Major roads in the centre of Kinshasa, a city of 15 million people, were submerged.
National highway cut off
The national Highway 1 has been cut off, preventing movement of vehicles between Kinshasa and the province of Kongo Central, the entry point for several foodstuffs into the capital. Images circulating on social media showed a landslide in Mont-Ngafula district, cutting off the highway, which is a key supply route linking the capital with the Atlantic Ocean port of Matadi.
Floods also inundated streets in the up-market government district of Gombe, which houses ministries and embassies.
Located on the Congo River, Kinshasa has seen a huge population influx in recent years. The vice-governor of Kinshasa, Gérard Mulumba, called on the residents of Kinshasa to remain calm while waiting for a solution from the authorities.
Many dwellings are shanty houses built on flood-prone slopes and the city suffers from inadequate drainage and sewerage. In 2019, around 40 people died in floods and landslips.
Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde and the governor of Kinshasa, Gentiny Ngobila, were Tuesday afternoon still touring the flooded neighbourhoods to assess the extent of the damage and give the official death toll.
Comment: Update December 14
Floodlist reports:
At least 120 people have lost their lives after torrential rain caused widespread damages, landslides and flooding in the city of Kinshasa, the capital and largest city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Local media said never has the rain been so deadly and devastating in the city and reported damage and fatalities in several communes (municipalities) in particular Ngaliema and Mont-Ngafula. The Ministry of Health officials reported a total of more than 140 fatalities, while the Prime Minister in a statement said at least 120 people had died. Search and rescue operations are ongoing and are likely to find more victims.
Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde visited some of the affected areas on 13 December. On the instructions of the President of the Republic, the Government decreed a 3-day period of national mourning.
In a statement of 13 December, the Governor of Kinshasa, Ngobila Mbaka, offered his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed sympathy with the people who have suffered. He also stressed the need to respect planning rules banning illegal construction in drainage areas and river beds and emphasised the need to keep rivers and drainage channels free of trash and debris.
Around 20 people died in floods in the city in late November 2015 At least 37 people died after floods in Kinshasa in January 2018 Flooding struck in the city in October 2019 where 6 people died, and again in November 2019, when around 41 people died.
