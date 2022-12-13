© Patrick Ilunga



National highway cut off

Floods caused by heavy rains swept parts of DR Congo's capital Kinshasa on Tuesday, in one case killing nine people when their home collapsed, an AFP reporter saw. The AFP reporter saw the bodies of nine members of a family who had died after the collapse of their home in the Binza Delvaux district.The most affected neighbourhoods are Mont-Ngafula and Bandalungwa, Kintambo and Ngaliema.The national Highway 1 has been cut off, preventing movement of vehicles between Kinshasa and the province of Kongo Central, the entry point for several foodstuffs into the capital. Images circulating on social media showed a landslide in Mont-Ngafula district, cutting off the highway, which is a key supply route linking the capital with the Atlantic Ocean port of Matadi.Floods also inundated streets in the up-market government district of Gombe, which houses ministries and embassies.Located on the Congo River, Kinshasa has seen a huge population influx in recent years. The vice-governor of Kinshasa, Gérard Mulumba, called on the residents of Kinshasa to remain calm while waiting for a solution from the authorities.Many dwellings are shanty houses built on flood-prone slopes and the city suffers from inadequate drainage and sewerage. In 2019, around 40 people died in floods and landslips.Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde and the governor of Kinshasa, Gentiny Ngobila, were Tuesday afternoon still touring the flooded neighbourhoods to assess the extent of the damage and give the official death toll.