During a recent meeting between Hunter Biden, his lawyer Kevin Morris, Media Matters founder David Brock, and other political operatives the group discussed the idea of bringing defamation lawsuits against entities such as Fox News and people like Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani.The meeting took place at Morris's home and Hunter reportedly briefly called-in to join and strategize about those who have accused the younger Biden of using his father's influence to make profitable business deals overseas stemming, reported the Washington Post on Saturday.The accusations stem from evidence out of Hunter Biden's " laptop from hell" and which Republicans in the House of Representatives have said they will investigate. The group also discussed Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski and John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman who blew the whistle on the laptop What we really got into was more the meat of it, the meat of what a response would look like."Brock has also created a new group called Facts First USA, which will reportedly focus on fighting the impending GOP investigations by "engaging with Hunter Biden and those in his immediate circle."Nowhere on the website did any mention of Hunter Biden appear, but they claimed that their goal is to "win the war of public opinion by controlling the narrative - not just by defending against the partisan inquisitions but also by aggressively turning the tables on the attackers through strong counter narratives that reveal their motivations and misconduct."The group is already attacking House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy online, tweeting that his hearings are "crazy MAGA plans."The Post reported that Brock also released a memo, calling on fellow Democrats to paint the Republican leader's investigations as a political move to garner the support he needs to become the next speaker of the House."He is so desperate to run the House he is willing to burn it down," the memo said.CIP, according to the memo, is also gearing up to launch an attack at the Trump family's own international business dealings.CIP's leaders have already reportedly been in contact with the president's aides, and the group also recently brought on Jeff Peck, Biden's former chief-of-staff while serving in the U.S. Senate.