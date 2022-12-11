Puppet Masters
Hunter Biden plans defamation lawsuits against Fox News, Giuliani
The Post Millennial
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 00:01 UTC
The meeting took place at Morris's home and Hunter reportedly briefly called-in to join and strategize about those who have accused the younger Biden of using his father's influence to make profitable business deals overseas stemming, reported the Washington Post on Saturday.
The accusations stem from evidence out of Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" and which Republicans in the House of Representatives have said they will investigate. The group also discussed Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski and John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman who blew the whistle on the laptop.
Brock, a liberal activist and founder of the left-wing media watchdog group Media Matters, said, "They feel that there is a whole counternarrative missing because of the whole Hunter-hater narrative out there. What we really got into was more the meat of it, the meat of what a response would look like."
Brock has also created a new group called Facts First USA, which will reportedly focus on fighting the impending GOP investigations by "engaging with Hunter Biden and those in his immediate circle."
"Republicans have telegraphed their plan to use congressional control to bombard the Biden Administration with investigations, to flood the White House with subpoenas, and to abuse the extensive tools of congressional oversight to drive the narrative about the Biden Administration during the run up to the 2024 presidential election," the group's website states.
"Through research, media, digital, and paid advertising, Facts First USA will act as a Truth SWAT-team, ensuring that facts are front and center to counter bad-faith lies and misinformation," they continued. "We will work to limit the reach of the right-wing rage machine - to keep it within their own echo chamber rather than allowing it to become part of the mainstream media coverage. We will proactively engage and respond to the MAGA-Majority's abuse of the congressional oversight process by defending and counterpunching - sometimes surgically, sometimes broadly, but always methodically."
Nowhere on the website did any mention of Hunter Biden appear, but they claimed that their goal is to "win the war of public opinion by controlling the narrative - not just by defending against the partisan inquisitions but also by aggressively turning the tables on the attackers through strong counter narratives that reveal their motivations and misconduct."
The group is already attacking House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy online, tweeting that his hearings are "crazy MAGA plans."
The Post reported that Brock also released a memo, calling on fellow Democrats to paint the Republican leader's investigations as a political move to garner the support he needs to become the next speaker of the House.
"He is so desperate to run the House he is willing to burn it down," the memo said.
Another group, Congressional Integrity Project (CIP), has also circulated a memo, citing six online focus groups in an argument that swing voters have already written off the Republican investigations as "political stunts."
CIP, according to the memo, is also gearing up to launch an attack at the Trump family's own international business dealings.
Another CIP document listed a set of phrases for Democrats to use in reference to the probe, like "power-hungry," "Trump playbook," "partisan warfare," and a term commonly used by President Biden himself: "MAGA Republicans."
CIP's leaders have already reportedly been in contact with the president's aides, and the group also recently brought on Jeff Peck, Biden's former chief-of-staff while serving in the U.S. Senate.
