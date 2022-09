California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa alleges "free pass" for president's son on tax evasion, signals GOP probe of undisclosed lobbying for foreign clients."It's surprising that he didn't go to jail," California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa said Monday on the "Just the News, Not Noise" TV show.Before the 2020 presidential election, damaging revelations from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop began surfacing in independent media outlets, leading to allegations of wide-ranging misconduct by the president's son, including alleged tax evasion, money laundering, business dealings with entities tied to China's ruling communist regime, undisclosed lobbying for foreign clients and trading on his father's name and foreign policy clout to secure overseas business.Establishment media outlets and major social media platforms attempted to ignore, censor or discredit the laptop story during the 2020 campaign, while, according to recent whistleblower reports , the FBI's Washington Field Office sought to block criminal investigation of the allegations. Mainstream legacy outlets like the New York Times and Washington Post belatedly acknowledged the authenticity of the laptop long after the 2020 election was decided.Obscure and rarely enforced with criminal penalties over the last half-century, the measure was weaponized during the Trump administration by a politically biased Department of Justice, according to Issa and other critics, to target Trump associates such as Paul Manafort and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn in an effort to extract incriminating testimony against Trump.In a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday night, Joe Biden was asked if he thought his son's foreign business dealings created a conflict of interest."I love my son, number one," Biden later said. "He fought an addiction problem, he overcame it, he wrote about it."Hunter Biden's attorney has not responded for comment.