A team of cyber detectives has produced a 630-page report detailing the findings of a year-long investigation into the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop which they say contains 459 violations of state and federal laws and regulations, according to The Daily Wire The laptop story broke just days before the 2020 election but the story was suppressed by social media companies due to supposed misinformation, but the authenticity of the reports have since been confirmed The U.S. Attorney in Delaware is considering filing charges against the president's son despite federal agents determining months ago that there was a viable criminal case against him, as reported in The Washington Post.