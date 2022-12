A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador.The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29.Ramírez was captured on the gym's video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor.Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived.Ramírez. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — was caught on the gym's CCTV weightlifting when she stopped and fell forward.