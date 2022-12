© Unknown



He highlighted that Ukraine has now found itself in a situation whereby it is incapable of functioning as an independent nation because of the ongoing conflict, and while it needs help from its neighbors and allies in the short-term, it is not for Brussels to speak on behalf of all member states.

"We are facing a difficult winter, Ukraine is in an increasingly difficult situation, Russia is suffering difficulties, but its revenues from energy carriers are at their peak, so the policy of sanctions has not achieved its goal.



"While Hungary won't be subject to an upcoming ban on European imports of Russian oil, it will still be affected by the "price-inflating effect of the sanctions.



"We have always achieved our own national goals in the negotiations on sanctions, so we are participating in the discussion of the ninth package with good hopes"

