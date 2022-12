© Chris Delmas / AFP/Getty Images

'A nightmare we can't awaken from'

From Rainbow Buff Bernie to that notorious laptop

When 5 former CIA chiefs lied, and meddled in our elections

An important story developed this weekend, unspooling in real time on Twitter over a Friday evening. Basically, billionaire Elon Musk gave a good friend of mine — the journalist Matt Taibbi — extensive access to Twitter's internal e-mails and communications, and told Taibbi he could start sharing.What ensued was an epic takedown of Twitter, delivered on Twitter, in what was ultimately a 41-Tweet thread . It was parceled out as fast as Taibbi could post, side by side with readers commenting in real time — offering responses ranging from "wow!" to "this is garbage", claims that history was being made before our eyes countered by sarcastic gifs of a sesame seed bun with no hamburger inside, and quite a few variations of the line: "This is fun! Twitter is fun again! And it was! Twitter indeed used to be fun, with real Americans — as opposed to computer bots and paid hacks — posting real-time opinion and wit, all in a format that mandates brevity. But in recent years, most of the fun has been policed out. So it was odd to once again enjoy scrolling through a feed. One of my favorite podcasters, MIT researcher Lex Friedman (clearly one of the kinder souls on planet Earth), weighed in:As a political independent skeptical of both parties, I find all of the above to be simultaneously true. The opening salvo of the Twitter Files did indeed come up short; corroborate what we knew; highlight a national scandal; and raise fundamental of questions about the integrity of our democracy in general, and the recent presidential election in particular.Funny how all of that can be true at the same time. Welcome to America 2022.The stated goal of the Twitter Files project has revolutionary potential, and Musk and Taibbi tell us this is just the beginning."Manipulated by whom? And to what end?" Those are important remaining questions, and here too, so far, the Twitter Files come up short."The idea here is to come clean on everything that has happened in the past in order to build public trust for the future," says Musk.It is an inspiring example to set. There have absolutely been similar shenanigans underway across all social media. When do we get to see the Facebook Files, the YouTube Download, the Snapchat Papers?For the inaugural episode of the Twitter Files, Taibbi could have drilled down into any number of key historical moments. For example, the decision to kick a sitting U.S. president out of an international public discussion forum — the decision to ban the elected U.S. president from a medium otherwise free and open to virtually everyone else around the world — that was crazy and unprecedented.But Taibbi sensibly enough chose to start with different historic events. In October 2020, Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies came to Joe Biden's rescue when they actively suppressed a major — and embarrassing — newspaper story. The Twitter Files provides great new source documentation about what might have been the moment Biden won and Trump lost.Comey and the FBI were clearly embarrassed and haunted by that possibility — Comey has called it "a nightmare I can't awaken from" — and making matters worse, many top FBI officials loathed their new and unexpected boss Trump. (Comey in his memoirs says he just assumed Clinton would win.)So it was Comey's fault.Or maybe it was the Russians? Weeks before Trump's inauguration, in the final days of the Obama-Biden White House, the intelligence community — meaning, Comey & colleagues — handed down a major report that alleged broad-based Russian interference in our affairs.This was the first big public report, the one that kicked off a cottage industry of government publications and investigations about "Russian meddling in our democracy" in the years since. Yet more than half of this grand report was just a prolonged, petulant sulk about ingrates around the world who, on YouTube, seemed to actually prefer English-language Kremlin television over BBC and CNN.In fact, our intelligence community continued, Kremlin-sponsored television had garnered such popularity by reporting on things like fracking damage to the environment and "alleged" Wall Street greed that it was now more popular in London than CNN. (It was still Russia-run television, though: it got very unpopular very quickly after the invasion of Ukraine).Fast forward to 2020. After years of hyperventilating that Russians are trying to control us through our social media and "hack our elections", representatives of FBI and CIA now seemed far better placed to do that instead.As the 2020 election loomed, the FBI was hosting weekly meeting with executives from Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants to discuss, essentially, how to police social media. Five weeks before Election Day, for example, Twitter announced proudly that it was deleting accounts identified by the FBI as having "originated in Iran" — nefarious accounts that "were attempting to disrupt the public conversation during the first 2020 U.S. Presidential Debate."Chest-thumping about how the FBI needs to drive the dastardly foreigners out of our Facebook and Twitter feeds was, of course, not new. It was always eye-rolling to anyone who looked into it.For example, we'd been told it was a major national security concern that the Russians were using our own Facebook against us — dividing us from within, with devious and manipulative ad purchases! — because they hated our freedoms. But as summarized in the Columbia Journalism Review, at issue was a mere $100,000 in "Russian" Facebook ads over the entire election season, at a time when Facebook's advertising revenue per day, much of it political in that pre-election moment, was running about $96 million.For me, the symbolic pinnacle of this insanity was a cartoon supposedly weaponized against us by our Russian adversaries. It was of a muscular, rainbow-colored Bernie Sanders:Clearly by 2020 we needed the FBI and the national media working hand-in-hand to police our social media — because Russia! Iran!Yoel Roth, who at Twitter carried the Robespierrean title of Head of Site Integrity, has testified that he and other industry peers in the months before the 2020 election had"During these weekly meetings, [Roth testified ] the federal law enforcement agencies communicated that they expected 'hack-and-leak operations' by state actors might occur in the period shortly before the 2020 presidential election, likely in October ..." (Emphasis is mine).Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has also said the FBI was giving his social media platform a similar warning.All of this was the backstory for the moment when The New York Post — a conservative publication that is also one of the oldest and largest newspapers in the nation — broke the bizarre story that candidate-for-president Biden's son had abandoned a laptop at a computer repair shop; that it had all sorts of embarrassing and incriminating material on it; and that it had made its way to the FBI for investigation.This was a major news story from a serious organization. The New York Post often reports through a political lens, no doubt — but no more or less than does The New York Times or The Washington Post.We know from Zuckerberg that Facebook, also at FBI request, took similar emergency steps to shut the story down.Is there any reason to believe the story was not suppressed across the Internet, from Reddit to Snapchat to TikTok?Taibbi picks up the story:It was an incredible moment.It was a hilarious formulation. These well-informed individuals surely knew the laptop story, as depressing as it is, was the real deal. They knew it because the Bidens did not deny it, among other things. It's since been confirmed as an authentic story by everyone from CBS News to the U.S. Justice Department and The New York Times . So it's real now, and it was real then. Hence the letter's meaninglessly vague formulation — the story "has all the classic earmarks" of something is different than saying it actually is that something.Nor were any of them being called out over this obvious deception by The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN or other leading media. No doubt no one wanted to accidentally help get Trump re-elected — to pull a Jim Comey, and then be trapped in Comey's "nightmare I can't awaken from".Twitter executives — under the watchful eyes of their FBI colleagues — were left all alone to try to sort through this moment. I almost feel sorry for them when I think of it. Did the professional journalists of America step up to help? Please. Sadly, the more "respectable" a news media is, the fewer ethics it still has. What about our politicians? Again, when it comes to upstanding or moral leaders, they too are an endangered species in our country.And when Twitter turned to their legal department, their top lawyer on the case was former FBI top lawyer Jim Baker, offering them soothing advice to stay the course.