The DOJ asked Twitter to testify before a grand jury on Dec. 16 of 2020 and provide "all subscriber information" from Reade's accounts, according to emails and subpoena documents obtained by the Caller.
The subpoena shows that Twitter was asked to provide information on two of Reade's Twitter accounts, including @ReadeAlexandra and @TaraMcCabe.
The requested information included the accounts':
- Subscriber name;
- Address;
- Records of session times and durations, to include attempted/failed/unauthenticated logins;
- Length of service (including start date) and types of service utilized;
- Telephone or instrument number or other subscriber number or identity, including any temporarily assigned network address; and
- Means and source of payment for such service (including any credit card or bank account number)
Reade said she doesn't "know why" her Twitter accounts were of interest to the FBI.
"Other than coming forward about Joe Biden, there would be no reason for them to do that," she said.
The initial grand jury date was July 9 of 2020, but a lawyer representing Twitter, Hayden Schottlaender of Perkins Coie, spoke with Reade on Dec. 8 of 2020 to inform her of the subpoena, emails show.
Schottlaender told Reade over the phone that Twitter fought the subpoena in court and "then had to file a motion" to inform her it "was happening," Reade told the Caller, saying that's why it took months for the social media company to go forward with the subpoena.
Schottlaender asked her if she intends to file a motion to "quash" the subpoena, and said that Twitter otherwise intended "to comply."
"To recap our conversations to date, I represent Twitter and have contacted you to inform you that Twitter received the attached subpoena from the United States Department of Justice, seeking data related to your Twitter account(s). The subpoena issues in a sealed proceeding," Schottlaender wrote to Reade over email.
"As I mentioned, Twitter intends to comply with this subpoena on December 16, 2020, unless it receives notice from you that a motion to quash or otherwise invalidate this subpoena has been filed. If you do file any such motions, please send a copy directly to me at this email address. If, on the other hand, you have no concerns with Twitter producing the requested data, please similarly let me know," Schottlaender added in his email to Reade.
Reade told the Caller that she did not file a motion to "quash" the proceeding, because she did not have the money or the proper attorney.
The initial grand jury date was scheduled a few months after Reade said she filed a police report in April of 2020 about Biden allegedly sexually assaulting her. She said she filed an internal sexual harassment report after the alleged incident in 1993, and finally came forward to the police in 2020 after speaking to a trauma expert.
Reade alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in a Senate corridor in 1993 when she was his Senate aide by pinning her against a wall and reaching under her clothing before sexually violating her.
To corroborate her claims, Reade has pointed out that several people close to her have said she told them about the alleged sexual assault over the years. She also said her mother called into "Larry King Live" in August of 1993 and asked host Larry King what her daughter could do other than go to the press with "problems" she encountered after working for a "prominent Senator."
Audio confirms that a woman did call in to the show at the time, and Reade has claimed that the woman on the line is her mother.
Biden's spokespeople have repeatedly denied the allegations over the years.
Those who worked alongside Reade in Biden's Senate office denied knowing that any sexual misconduct took place, the New York Times reported in 2020, citing interviews with the former staffers. Critics of Reade point to that she could not remember details about the incident, including the exact time, date and location of the alleged sexual assault. Biden supporters also have argued that Reade writing four op-eds in the Russian publication RT and a 2020 probe into Reade allegedly providing a false statement under oath to undermine her credibility.
The 2020 probe was completed with no charges filed, according to the Intercept, and Reade told the Caller that her "political opinions about Russia are simply not relevant to what happened."
"I was proud of the handful of op-eds that were published. I tried to have one published in the New York Times but it was rejected. Bottom line, I was Joe Biden's full time staffer in 1993 when he sexually harassed and assaulted me. Any other conversation about what I thought or even who I worked with now is irrelevant to the crime he committed in 1993 and as to why Biden has never even been investigated," Reade said.
Reade told the Caller that she would be willing to testify under oath about her allegations, and called on the GOP-majority House to launch an investigation. She said an official investigation has never taken place.
If Biden's former Senate staff "had to go under oath, I think they would have to admit something very different," Reade said.
"I think we need to have the conversation instead of me being erased," she added, saying that silencing her is hurting other women who may want to come forward.
Comment: See also: