Subscriber name; Address; Records of session times and durations, to include attempted/failed/unauthenticated logins; Length of service (including start date) and types of service utilized; Telephone or instrument number or other subscriber number or identity, including any temporarily assigned network address; and Means and source of payment for such service (including any credit card or bank account number)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a subpoena probing Twitter for information on Tara Reade's accounts in 2020 months after she issued allegations about being sexually assaulted by President Joe Biden in 1993, documents obtained by the Daily Caller show.The subpoena shows that Twitter was asked to provide information on two of Reade's Twitter accounts, including @ReadeAlexandra and @TaraMcCabe.The requested information included the accounts':The DOJ, Twitter and Perkins Coie, the law firm representing Twitter for the subpoena, did not respond to the Caller when asked to verify the authenticity of the subpoena.Reade said she doesn't "know why" her Twitter accounts were of interest to the FBI."Other than coming forward about Joe Biden, there would be no reason for them to do that," she said.Schottlaender asked her if she intends to file a motion to "quash" the subpoena, and said that Twitter otherwise intended "to comply."The initial grand jury date was scheduled a few months after Reade said she filed a police report in April of 2020 about Biden allegedly sexually assaulting her. She said she filed an internal sexual harassment report after the alleged incident in 1993, and finally came forward to the police in 2020 after speaking to a trauma expert.Reade alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in a Senate corridor in 1993 when she was his Senate aide by pinning her against a wall and reaching under her clothing before sexually violating her.To corroborate her claims, Reade has pointed out that several people close to her have said she told them about the alleged sexual assault over the years. She also said her mother called into "Larry King Live" in August of 1993 and asked host Larry King what her daughter could do other than go to the press with "problems" she encountered after working for a "prominent Senator."Audio confirms that a woman did call in to the show at the time, and Reade has claimed that the woman on the line is her mother.Biden's spokespeople have repeatedly denied the allegations over the years.Those who worked alongside Reade in Biden's Senate office denied knowing that any sexual misconduct took place, the New York Times reported in 2020, citing interviews with the former staffers.The 2020 probe was completed with no charges filed, according to the Intercept, and Reade told the Caller that her "political opinions about Russia are simply not relevant to what happened.""I was proud of the handful of op-eds that were published.Bottom line, I was Joe Biden's full time staffer in 1993 when he sexually harassed and assaulted me. Any other conversation about what I thought or even who I worked with now is irrelevant to the crime he committed in 1993 and as to why Biden has never even been investigated," Reade said.Reade told the Caller that she would be willing to testify under oath about her allegations, and called on the GOP-majority House to launch an investigation. She said an official investigation has never taken place.If Biden's former Senate staff "had to go under oath, I think they would have to admit something very different," Reade said."I think we need to have the conversation instead of me being erased," she added, saying that silencing her is hurting other women who may want to come forward.