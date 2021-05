© Reuters / Carlo Allegri (L) / Jonathan Ernst (R)



By Tara Reade, author, poet, actor and former Senate aide, author of Left Out: When the Truth Doesn't Fit In. Follow her on Twitter @readealexandra

If you're an establishment Democrat, most of the time you can rape and pillage like a Roman senator of old with impunity. Sexual misconduct and corruption are impeachable crimes only for those who are a threat to the status quo.The most recent Democratic nominee in a New York mayor race, Scott Stringer - labeled a progressive Democrat - may have his campaign destroyed due to the accusations leveled against him, however.I don't comment on the veracity of anyone coming forward claiming a sexual assault, as I'm not a criminal investigator. I can offer that only 2 to 10% of accusations of sexual assault accusations are false, however, according to sexual violence prevention statistics, and there's a great deal of incentive to protect the powerful with money and ignore the survivor. Due process is for the accused, but it's something rare for victims of sexual violence, and usually justice is even more elusive.In a recent memoir by Michelle Bowdler, 'Is Rape A Crime?', the author describes "how sexual violence has been addressed for decades in our society, asking whether rape is a crime, given that it is the least reported major felony, least successfully prosecuted, and fewer than 3% of reported rapes result in conviction. Cases are closed before they are investigated, and DNA evidence sits for years untested and disregarded."Sexual violence is often argued and dismissed as a he said/she said incident, if labeled a crime at all. To Democrats, it's now been distilled down to a campaign strategy, as illustrated in a recent New York Times piece:"'I actually think Scott still has a path,' said Jonathan Westin, director of New York Communities for Change, a progressive grassroots organizing group that rescinded its endorsement of Mr. Stringer last week. 'One of the main things I've heard from my membership is, "They did this to Joe Biden. They went after him and he still prevailed." - a reference to allegations by Tara Reade in 2020 that Mr. Biden had sexually assaulted her.'I would wager that for every powerful man's life destroyed by false allegations, there are five times as many real survivors who are never heard from at all. I could not imagine a more despicable tactic to destroy a candidate than to level a false claim of sexual assault. That said, I would never underestimate a Democratic strategist's capacity for evil.So, are the progressives being hit with MeToo scandals to tank their campaigns while the elites in the party walk away unscathed?While I agree with Glenn Greenwald on most of his points, as far as lives destroyed, it is mostly the accusers that get eviscerated. I am the poster girl for that fact.Greenwald has no love for either the Democratic establishment or the Republicans. In fact, it's not clear where his politics lie and that is refreshing. He is one of the last true investigative reporters and has never walled himself in a political echo chamber. This is a constant source of irritation to those who want to label him.Political candidates should be subject to accountability and not cloaked with public relations protection, as Cuomo and Biden are. Otherwise, nothing will ever fundamentally change.