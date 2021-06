© Getty Images



Years ago, comedian George Carlin did a routine with the famous line, "It's a big club and you ain't in it," referring to the political power elites. He was right.Juanita Broaddrick and I are part of the "when the predator that sexually assaulted you becomes president of the United States" club.When I spoke up about Joe Biden, Juanita came out publicly supporting me right away.There are also Trump accusers, 27 women who have complaints of sexual harassment and assault. During my chat with Juanita, we both acknowledged that sexual misconduct is not partisan.As we talked recently, I recalled her kindness in reaching out to me."I could tell this happened to you, Tara; as a survivor you just know."Juanita wrote a book which took its title from the last thing Bill Clinton said to her after the brutal rape: 'You'd Better Put Some Ice on That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton' One of the more sinister reactions to Juanita's experience with the Clintons was her encounter with Hillary Clinton back in 1978. It was at a fundraiser where Juanita didn't want to be, for obvious reasons, that Hillary approached her.The reporting would lead to the exposing of Harvey Weinstein as a serial rapist, and a criminal conviction. The journey was memorialized in Ronan Farrow's book, ' Catch and Kill '.Juanita also recalled the time that Clinton tracked her down at work to "apologize" to her, weeks before his presidential nomination. She says her reply to his apology wasas she knew, with that timing, that she was simply one of the "loose ends" he was tying up before running for president.Juanita remains optimistic, despite her harrowing years of dealing with coming forward about Bill ClintonThe vitriol both she and I receive from corporate media is calculated to protect their own political agendas.In my case, with a Democratic majority Congress there will be no investigation into Biden for the sexual assault. However, in 2022, things may change, and I have always said I would go under oath and cooperate with any inquiry. That said, our judicial and political process is so corrupted I do not see that as a realistic outcome. Like most survivors, we crave some sort of justice for the wrongs we endure. Juanita and I have had that excruciating reality of having to hear praise heaped on both Clinton and Biden while we have known them to have committed heinous crimes.There is also the reality of having to hear their names multiple times a day while they are president. Ultimately, the experiences we endured do not define us, and we both have chosen to hold on to our own narratives and lived experiences. Juanita emphasized that what heals her is helping other people.Like me, Juanita was rejected by the MeToo movement and so-called feminists because she spoke truth that was not palatable to Democrats. In the end, neither of us are ever going to be silent just because we are politically inconvenient for the Democratic party.