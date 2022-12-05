Ski resorts with the most snowfall this season to date...

Happy December!Ski areas are seeing their snowiest starts to winter in 20 years, and there's tons of terrain open at mountains everywhere. Old Man Winter has been good to us so far, and with more snow on the forecast, it's only looking like it's getting better...So here are the ski areas with the biggest snowfall totals this season so far. It's early in the year, and we're sure to miss some, so please comment below on who we should add to this list next time.#1 Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, WY:#2 Alta, UT, Tied with Brighton, UT:#3 Snowbird, UT, Tied with Grand Targhee, WY:#4 Timberline, OR:#5 Solitude, UT: 118″#6 Park City Mountain Resort, UT: 107″#7 Lookout Pass, ID/MT: 103″#8 Mt Hood Meadows, OR: 97″#9 Fernie, BC: 96″#10 Mt Baker, OR, Tied with Tamarack, ID, and Alpental, WA: 91″#11 Crystal Mountain, WA: 86″#12 Deer Valley, UT, Tied with Mammoth Mountain, CA: 84″#13 Hoodoo Ski Area, OR: 78″#14 Mt. Bachelor, OR: 71"#15 Stevens Pass, WA: 67″