First, it ripped the sky over La Palma, La Gomera and Tenerife at great speed, like lightning that, causing astonishment among the islanders who, at first, didn't know what it was.Fortunately, the Emergency Services announced that there is no record that it caused injuries or material damage.The incident occurred yesterday (Wednesday) just after 3pm, although the exact time of the impact recorded by the measurement systems installed by Involcan and the National Geographic Institute (IGN)The first alert the Emergency Services received came from the province of Tenerife, due to reports of a very fast green and red object in the sky.But what really triggered all the alerts occurred immediately afterwards, whenthat residents of municipalities across the island including Agaete, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Santa Brígida and Las Palmas demanded, with some concern, information about the noise and tremors.say those who phoned 112 to report it. Their testimonies regarding the sound spread too far to be, for example, an airplane breaking the sound barrier, which was one of the initial hypotheses.Seismic activity was also ruled out, without leaving any room for doubt by scientists in less than an hour. While it was urgently verified that no one was in danger or that there had been any emergency associated with this phenomenon, everything pointed to an object arriving from outer space.By then, the director of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, Rafael Rebolo, had already confirmed the information advanced by the Dean of the Canary Islands Press: it was a meteorite whose size is estimated, with natural precautions given the pressure of time, to be