© Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.jasrep.2022.103706



The research was published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.



More information: Montserrat Hervella et al, The domestic dog that lived ∼17,000 years ago in the Lower Magdalenian of Erralla site (Basque Country): A radiometric and genetic analysis, Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.jasrep.2022.103706

The dog is the first species domesticated by humans, althoughIn an excavation led by Jesus Altuna in the Erralla cave (Zestoa, Gipuzkoa) in 1985 an almost complete humerus was recovered from a canid, a family of carnivores that includes wolves, dogs, foxes and coyotes, among others. At that time it was difficult to identify which species of canid it belonged to.Now the Human Evolutionary Biology team at the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU), led by Professor Conchi de la Rúa, has carried out an in-depth study of the bone remains. A morphological, radiometric and genetic analysis has enabled the species to be identified genetically as Canis lupus familiaris ( domestic dog ).The direct dating of the humerus by means of carbon-14 using particle accelerator mass spectrometry gives it, (calibrated years Before Present, i.e. the results obtained are adjusted to take into account changes in the global concentration of radiocarbon over time). That means thatThe Erralla dog"These results raise the possibility that wolf domestication occurred earlier than proposed until now, at least in western Europe, where theexplained Conchi de la Rúa, head of the Human Evolutionary Biology group.