A non-binary senior US nuclear official has been charged with stealing a suitcase at an airport.The appointment of the MIT graduate, who uses the pronouns "they" and "them",Brinton's official title in the Office of Nuclear Energy is deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition.Previously,According to a criminal complaint filed in Minnesota the alleged theftThe nuclear official was charged under their full name, Samuel Otis Brinton, and their gender was listed as "unknown".The complaint said police were alerted by a woman that her suitcase was missing in the baggage claim area.as Samuel Otis Brinton, remove a navy blue hard-sided roller bag from the rear of Carousel 7," the complaint said.It said Brinton then "removed the blue bag's tag, and put the bag tag in the handbag they were carrying. Defendant then left the area at a quick pace."Brinton had not checked in a bag on their flight from Washington to Minneapolis., the complaint said. When they returned, police called Brinton and asked if they had taken anything that didn't belong to them. They replied: "Not that I know of."According to the complaint, Brinton later admitted to taking the bag, but denied that it contained the clothes of another person.They, but I don't have any clothes for another individual. That was my clothes when I opened the bag."the complaint said.They admitted to taking the bag, but said they were tired and took the suitcase thinking it was theirs.Brinton said when they opened the bag at the hotel, they realised it was someone else's and "got nervous people would think they stole the bag, and did not know what to do".They then. Asked why they had not just left the bag in the hotel room, Brinton said it was "weirder" to leave a bag than the clothes, the complaint said.In a statement, and Dr Kim Petry is performing the duties of deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition."When Brinton took up the post in June they tweeted a picture from their office wearing Stars and Stripes stilettos.They wrote: "As one of if not the very first openly gender-fluid individuals in federal government leadership, I was welcomed with open arms into the Department of Energy."Last month, they said: "There's been a lot of people who are quite upset that don't think that I am quite as qualified as others."I respondand the strongest enthusiasm for working in nuclear waste out of anybody."Brinton is a career government employee and not a political appointee of Joe Biden.They have not yet publicly commented.