© Press TV

Using Kurds as expendable assets

If all fails, pray for regime change

, previously enshrined at the Samarkand summit last September, marking the culmination of a process that lasted no less than 15 years.Iran has already applied to become a member of the expanding BRICS+, which before 2025 will be inevitably configured as the alternative Global South G20 that really matters.Iran is already part of the Quad that really matters - alongside BRICS members Russia, China and India.t is set to clinch a free trade agreement with the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) and is a key node of the International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), alongside Russia and India.All of the above configures the lightning-fast emergence of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a West Asia and Eurasia big power, with vast reach across the Global South.So it's no wonder that previously accumulated strands of Iranophobia - fed by the Empire over four decades -- have recently metastasized into yet another color revolution offensive, fully supported and disseminated by Anglo-American media.The playbook is always the same. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei actually came up with a concise definition.Ayatollah Khamenei was somewhat echoed by American intellectual and author Noam Chomsky, who has remarked how an array of US sanctions over four decades have severely harmed the Iranian economy and "caused enormous suffering."The latest color revolution overdrive overlaps with the manipulation of Kurds in both Syria and Iraq. From the imperial perspective, the proxy war in Syria, which is far from over, not only works as an additional front in the fight against Russia but also allows the instrumentalization of highly dependent Kurds against both Iran and Turkey.Iran is currently being attacked according to a perverse variation of the scheme applied to Syria in 2011. A sort of "permanent protest" situation has been imposed across vast swathes of northwestern Iran.What changed in mid-November is that armed gangs started to apply terrorist tactics in several towns close to the Iraqi border, and were even believed to be weaponized enough to take control of some of the towns.Tehran inevitably had to send IRGC troops to contain the situation and beef up border security. They engaged in operations similar to what has been done before in Dara'a, in the Syrian southwest.This military intervention was effective. But in a few latitudes, terror gangs continue to attack government infrastructure and even civilian property. The key fact is that Tehran prefers not to repress these unruly demonstrations using deadly force.Tehran has issued a de facto ultimatum to Baghdad: get your act together with the Kurds, and make them understand the red lines.As it stands, Iran is massively employing Fateh ballistic missiles and Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones against selected Kurdish terrorist bases in northern Iraq.It's debatable whether that will be enough to control the situation. What is clear is that the "Kurdish card", if not tamed, could be easily played by the usual suspects in other Iranian provinces, considering the solid financial, military and informational support offered by Iraqi Kurds to Iranian Kurds.Turkey is facing a relatively similar problem with the Syrian Kurds instrumentalized by the US.In northern Syria, they are mostly armed gangs posing as "Kurds". So it's quite possible that thesemay end up being decimated, simultaneously, in the short to medium term, by both Ankara and Tehran.A geopolitical game-changer which was unthinkable until recently may soon be on the cards: a high-level meeting between Turkish President Recep Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad (remember the decade-long refrain "Assad must go"?) in Russia, with mediation by none other than Russian president Vladimir Putin.What would it take for Kurds to understand no state - be it Iran, Syria or Turkey - will offer them land for their own nation? Parameters could eventually change in case Iraqis in Baghdad finally manage to expel the US.Before we get there, the fact is Iran has already turned West Asian geopolitics upside down - via its smart cruise missiles, extremely effective kamikaze drones, electronic warfare and even state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles.Empire "planners" never saw this coming: a Russia-Iran strategic partnership that not only makes total sense geo-economically, but is also a military force multiplier.Moreover, that is inscribed in the looming Big Picture on which the expanded BRICS+ is focusing: Eurasia (and beyond) integration via multimodal economic corridors such as the INTSC, pipelines and high-speed rail.The Empire's Plan A, on Iran, was a mere nuclear deal (JCPOA), devised by the Barack Obama administration as nothing but a crude containment scheme.Trump actually blew it all up - and there's nothing left: a JCPOA revival, which has been - in theory - attempted for months in Vienna, was always a non-starter because the Americans themselves don't know anymore what they want from it.