Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris , the god of death. Kathleen Martinez , an archaeologist with the University of Santo Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She, reports Artnet 's Sarah Cascone.The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shared the find in a statement last week andMartinez tells Live Science 's Owen Jarus.During previous excavations at the site, archaeologists found a variety of other artifacts, includingMartinez, a criminal lawyer turned archaeologist, has believed for many years that the ancient queen was buried at the Taposiris Magna Temple. After successfully petitioning the Egyptian government to conduct research in the area, she began digging — and though she hasn't found Cleopatra's tomb yet, she's made many other important discoveries over the past 15 or so years, including the tunnel.She is continuing her attempt to locate the ancient queen's long-lost tomb, and she thinks she's getting closer. As she told the Heritage Key blog in 2009, "If there's one percent of a chance that the last queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her."