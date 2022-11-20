Health & Wellness
Doctors ask Biden to declare emergency over RSV surge among children
Washington Examiner
Fri, 18 Nov 2022 12:53 UTC
The Children's Hospital Association and American Academy of Pediatrics urged Biden to issue an emergency declaration this week that would give hospitals more flexibility to manage the influx of patients and free up federal resources, such as those provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"We need emergency funding support and flexibilities along the same lines of what was provided to respond to COVID surges," read a letter from the groups to Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
An emergency declaration would temporarily lift certain requirements under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act to speed up patient transfers, allow for more telehealth flexibilities, and waive Medicare, Medicaid, and Children's Health Insurance Program rules to make it easier for providers to share resources.
The American College of Emergency Physicians told the Biden administration earlier this month that emergency departments were at a "breaking point" across the country, inundated with pediatric respiratory illnesses, COVID-19, and flu cases. The organization, along with 30 other medical associations and patient advocacy groups implored the administration to find immediate and long-term solutions to the problem.
Hospitals typically see a wave of RSV cases each fall, though this year "unprecedented levels" of RSV coupled with an early rise in flu cases are pushing hospitals to their capacity.
More than three-fourths of pediatric hospital beds across the country are full, according to data from the HHS. Over a dozen states have reported that more than 80% of their pediatric beds are occupied, including Rhode Island, Kentucky, and Utah.
Earlier this week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) issued an emergency order to give hospitals additional flexibilities to staff pediatric beds to respond to a rise in pediatric hospitalization rates due to RSV, becoming the first state to do so.
RSV, which is spread through contact with an infected person or touching contaminated surfaces, presents itself as a cold-like illness in most cases, though it can cause severe illnesses such as bronchitis and pneumonia, especially for children younger than 5 with underlying conditions like a weakened immune system.
Parents are advised to monitor their child's symptoms and reach out to their pediatrician to keep them informed of their child's status. If a child starts experiencing more severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or eating and drinking, parents should seek urgent or emergency care.
Let me guess. More "Jabs", perhaps?
(See the link in my comment below)
Our savior, Pig Pharma (via Moderna) to the rescue: [Link]
I would expect the over-all percentages to be very low given the very recent (and very controversial) approval for infants, and the general lack of uptake in vaccines that has been reported across the board as of late (and which Fauci openly whined about very recently, as reported by SOTT). These kids are infants, usually aged five or below, as the article makes clear. So the answer is very likely not.
But if it does turn out that these infants were vaccinated, that would be a smoking gun of monumental proportions.....
If indeed the shedding of a small amount of spike proteins via exhalations does occur in the vaccinated, and if this shedding increases with the number of vaccinations that the individual has, this would possibly offer at least a partial explanation for this sudden rise in RSV in infants and kids below the age of five, again, who are very likely not vaccinated, but could very easily be repeatedly exposed to spike proteins from well-meaning parents who got fully jabbed and boosted to protect their children, not harm them, but are raining down small amounts of harmful spike proteins on their kids unknowingly. These are all VERY big "ifs", of course.
However, this argument has the weakness that such a rise should have been apparent in the past, as the vaccines have been around for two years, and this massive, sudden rise in RSV is only very recent.
Just some food for thought......
Destroy a child's immune system through vaccines, mask wearing, no outdoor playtime, improper diet and Pharma and FDA and CDC greed and incompetency what is the predictable result?