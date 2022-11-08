"The CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] reports a 1% increase in new admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the U.S.," Yahoo! News reported at the end of October 2022.3

"The state with the most COVID hospitalizations is Maine even though it has one of the country's highest full vaccination rates, which means a person has received their primary series of vaccinations (whether that's one or two doses) and two weeks have passed since their last dose."

Scare Tactics to Sell You on RSV Vaccine

"RSV generally causes cold symptoms but can also lead to severe lung inflammation or infection in very young and very old people. And it's started off cold season with a bang: As of October 22, babies under a year old were being hospitalized at rates six times higher than they were at the same point in 2019, and the overall hospitalization rate was seven times higher for people of all ages. Every year, hundreds of children die of RSV, and tens of thousands more are hospitalized ... RSV disease is one of the first pediatric illnesses that young pediatricians learn to fear, said [Amy] Edwards [a pediatric infectious disease specialist in Cleveland]. Babies with the infection have terrible coughs and make wheezing noises as they struggle to move air through their swollen airways. 'Once you've seen it, it's like you never forget it,' she said ... In the US, the infection leads to about 58,000 hospitalizations and 100 to 300 deaths among young children each year, making it the country's top cause of hospitalization in infants. Although it's a particularly risky infection for babies born prematurely and for those with lung problems or heart abnormalities, about 40 percent of American infants who died of RSV over the past few decades were otherwise healthy. However bad RSV is in the United States, it's worse globally. Every year, it causes an estimated 120,000 infant deaths worldwide ... There is currently no approved antiviral treatment for RSV in either adults or children, and the one preventive option that currently exists is far from perfect ... Babies need something better — something affordable that can protect all infants, not just the highest-risk ones, from this seasonal scourge. Adults, too, need something to protect them from a virus that reliably causes an immense amount of disease — ideally, something that's as good as a flu shot, or better."

Expect Insane COVID Measures to Resume

First-Ever RSV Vaccines Expected in 2023

Why No RSV Vaccine Ever Made It to Market

"The hunt for an effective way to protect against RSV stalled for decades after two children died in a disastrous vaccine trial in the 1960s. That study tested a vaccine made with an RSV virus that had been chemically treated to render it inert and mixed with an ingredient called alum, to wake up the immune system and help it respond. It was tested at clinical trial sites in the US between 1966 and 1968. At first, everything looked good. The vaccine was tested in animals, who tolerated it well, and then given to children, who also appeared to respond well. 'Unfortunately, that fall, when RSV season started, many of the children that were vaccinated required hospitalization and got more severe RSV disease than what would have normally occurred ,' said Steven Varga, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa, who has been studying RSV for more than 20 years and is developing a nanoparticle vaccine against the virus. A study 21 published on the trial found that 80% of the vaccinated children who caught RSV later required hospitalization, compared with only 5% of the children who got a placebo. Two of the babies who had participated in the trial died. The outcomes of the trial were a seismic shock to vaccine science. Efforts to develop new vaccines and treatments against RSV halted as researchers tried to untangle what went so wrong ... 'It is in fact, in many ways, why we have some of the things that we have in place today to monitor vaccine safety,' Varga said."

Is Anyone Monitoring Vaccine Safety?

which is a statistical impossibility.

Fearmongering Is a Tool to Foster Obedience

which took place in 2014,

They've Already Told You What the End Game Is

Fool Me Once, Shame on You, Fool Me Twice ...

Ditch the Fear and Just Take Control of Your Health

Unfortunately, those who have gotten several COVID shots are now in the high-risk category and may in fact experience more severe infection. For the unjabbed, the latest variants pose exceptionally low risk.