FTX took in millions in donations for Ukraine but allegedly re-routed sums back to US politicians, according to Gateway Pundit.FTX launched crypto donation platform Aid for Ukraine in March, setting itself up as the central clearing house for all cryptocurrency donations to Kiev's war effort.The Ukrainian government had already received over $60 million in crypto donations as of March. FTX did not publish the amounts subsequently taken in, but other fundraising campaigns on Kiev's behalf have been hugely successful - Star Wars actor Mark Hammill raised enough funds to buy 500 drones in a single month, for example.In addition to bankrolling political campaigns, Bankman-Fried spent millions lobbying to shape cryptocurrency regulations. Democrats responsible for overseeing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission were particular targets for his largesse, andWhile Bankman-Fried's private jet has been tracked to Argentina, the disgraced billionaire insisted on Saturday that he was still in the Bahamas.