Society's Child
Clown world: UK airline to allow male pilots and cabin crew to wear make-up and carry handbags regardless of gender and sexual identity
Daily Mail
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 19:35 UTC
Airline bosses reportedly told staff in an internal memo yesterday 'be bold, be proud, be yourself' and said they hoped the refreshed guidance would be 'embraced by everyone regardless of gender, gender identity, ethnicity, background, culture, sexual identity, or otherwise'.
BA was said to be nearing the end of a review of its longstanding uniform policy after rival Virgin Atlantic announced it was making its traditional male and female uniform gender-neutral.
Its uniform guidelines have traditionally been divided by gender, but recently it has tried to modernise its image and last year dropped 'ladies and gentlemen' in announcements in a bid to make 'all customers feel welcome'.
Male pilots and cabin crew at BA have been told they can wear a 'touch of mascara and lip colour' and false eyelashes, and paint their nails.
Strict rules on hairstyles have also been eased - meaning men may now wear 'man buns' - and all staff may now wear a handbag, regardless of their sex or gender identity.
But the airline will still keep its ban on visible tattoos. They will also not make any changes to their physical uniform, with male and female gender-specific uniforms.
A BA spokesperson told MailOnline: 'We are proud of all of our colleagues at British Airways and we are committed to an inclusive working environment.
'We have worked with our people to create updated guidelines for grooming, beauty and accessories, allowing our colleagues to bring the best, most authentic version of themselves to work every day.'
Virgin Atlantic updated its uniform policy to remove gendered clothing requirements in September.
They are also introducing pronoun badges in a bid to allow staff to 'wear uniforms that express their true identity'.
The airline has teamed up with RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage in a bid to 'reflect the diversity of its workforce' and 'offer its people a fluid approach to its red and burgundy uniforms.
The company said the change makes it 'the most inclusive airline in the skies' and its employees are among those who have praised the changes on social media.
Reader Comments
All staff may now wear a handbag, regardless of their sex or gender identityDoesn't one carry, not wear, a bag ... anyway, how about banning all staff from carrying handbags whilst serving or flying
How about humongous fake boobs like these ? [Link] They might get in the way of the control column if a pilot or co-pilot ....LMFAO