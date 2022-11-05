© Getty Images / Tom Williams

Voices in Kiev dismissed Marjorie Taylor Greene's promise, arguing she does not represent her party's mainstream.If Republicans win back Congress in next week's midterm elections, "not another penny will go to Ukraine," US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told a rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, accusing the ruling Democratic Party of prioritizing the Ukrainian military over the lives of Americans.Sviatoslav Yurash, a member of President Vladimir Zelensky's Servant of the People Party, told Newsweek on Friday that Greene is "not a lead part of the Republican discussion."Greene is regularly pilloried as an extremist by Democrats for her outspoken opposition to hot-button issues like LGBT kids, gun control, and abortion. She was also one of just 57 representatives to oppose a bill providing $40 billion in aid to Kiev, arguing that only about a third of the weapons sent there actually make it to the front lines, a statistic confirmed by CBS News.As of August, the US had sent over $54 billion in aid to Ukraine this year. Accompanying the latest announcement of $275 million in advanced weapons systems was an acknowledgement by the State Department that there was a "possibility that criminal and non-state actors may attempt to illicitly acquire weapons from sources in Ukraine."