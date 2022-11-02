On Monday, 26 September 2022 someone blew up the Nord Stream pipeline system, built at Germany's request, to deliver Natural Gas from Russia to Germany. For a number of reasons, some of which I articulated in the article, "Britain's Secret Diplomacy and the European Wars," I thought that Great Britain was probably the mastermind and one of the perpetrators behind the attacks. Again, not any legitimate British government organization, but some deep state networks within the British military and structures. I expressed this view in the podcast with Tom Luongo, published five days after the attacks.
The message was sent only one minute after the pipelines were destroyed. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded an explanation from the British government. Not surprisingly, the allegations were rejected on both sides of the Atlantic, with the UK Ministry of Defence claiming that the Russians were "peddling false claims on an epic scale." Of course they are: we all know that we in the west are the good guys and that the Russians are evil and far too unsophisticated for any such feat, so that should settle the issue. Or maybe not - Putin does hack into other nations elections and switch votes at will...
If you're not so sure about the western narrative anymore, please continue reading.
Demystifying cyber-intelligence
From the perspective of an average news flow consumer, it may seem weird that the Russians could hack into Liz Truss' text messages, but the German-Finnish tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom weighed in to demystify the world of cyber intelligence. In a tweet on 30 Oct, he wrote,
"How do the Russians know that the UK blew up the North Stream pipelines in partnership with the US? Because @trussliz used her iPhone to send a message to @SecBlinken saying 'It's done' a minute after the pipeline blew up and before anybody else knew? iCloud admin access rocks!"In yesterday's thread, Dotcom elaborated further, adding some credibility to his viewpoint:
"Govt secrets are only secret to ordinary people, not to nations engaged in the global cyberwar. The leaders of the top 20 spy nations know who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline. Let me explain the reality of the hyper transparent spy world we're living in today.Another element corroborating the idea that the Russians successfully hacked top British officials was last month's abrupt departure of the UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace to Washington. Wallace's flight to Washington was an unplanned trip, arranged hastily at the last moment. Apparently, the British had discovered that their communications were compromised by Russian intelligence at the time when they went public with warnings about a planned dirty-bomb false flag attack in Ukraine. Discussing things over "secure" telephone lines was out of the question.
"Top secret" means nothing to the top spy agencies in the world. Secrecy exists to keep citizens in the dark. Russia and China know exactly who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines because in todays world it's impossible for an operation like that to leave no trace. Let me explain:
All big tech databases are backdoored by every major spy agency. Every smartphone is an open mic to them. Every computer that is connected to the net is wide open. All major chips and most hardware is trojanized. All the data that one spy agency collects is stolen by the others.
All leaders of nations are targeted by spy tech and not one of them, not even the US President, isn't spied on successfully 24/7 by multiple foreign and domestic agencies. Even the encrypted devices that spy agencies give to their leaders are backdoored. That's the reality.
Occasional private conversations in zero tech environments are possible but the rare exception. Something like Nord Stream attack involves hundreds of people from military, agencies and the leadership of multiple countries. Impossible not to have a weak link in such a scenario.
The perpetrators of major events understand that their adversaries know exactly who did it and it's a game they play against each other at the expense of ordinary people who become victims of stupid dick swinging contests. It's a secret war that has been going on for decades.
I used to be a hacker, turned data security consultant, hired the top hackers in the world, was paid by Fortune 500 companies to hack them. We never had any client we didn't hack successfully. That's the truth. There's no effective data security at all. Everything is wide open.
Spy agencies with billion dollar budgets have coders in all leading tech companies implementing backdoors. It's impossible to keep them secret. Competing agencies, cyber criminals and security analysts find them. That's why you constantly have to install new security patches.
I understand exactly how all of this works and when the NSA cooperated with their New Zealand partner agency GCSB to spy on my devices (in a copyright case) I caught them, exposed them, took them to court, forced a change of the law and the Prime Minister had to apologize to me.
When I'm sharing spy stuff with you I'm not wasting your time like the 50 American spy chiefs who got their presstitutes to tell you lies about the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian disinformation or that Russia hacked the DNC and gave the @HillaryClinton data to Wikileaks."
The futility of secrecy
I wanted to point out two more takeaways from Kim Dotcom's thread above. First, it puts into perspective our individual efforts to keep our communications private and confidential. Many years ago I entirely gave up on trying to keep my communications secret. Use Proton mail, they said. Use double encryption, they said. Don't use gmail, they said. Don't use WhatsApp, don't talk over Zoom, etc... But even while not knowing what Kim Dotcom and other hackers know, I'm sufficiently tech-literate to know that if someone really wanted to hack into my stuff, they probably could, and all attempts to keep stuff secret would likely be futile.
Perhaps our best collective defense is to communicate openly, speak our minds freely, and swamp the powers that be with the sheer volume of wrongthink and thought crimes right in the open. We must simply claim our freedom of expression boldly, through our everyday conduct.
Megaupload: a story worth remembering...
Second: some years ago I looked into Kim Dotcom's business model with his Megaupload venture. The details of it have meanwhile receded into the memory fog, but Megaupload was such a phenomenally compelling and revolutionary concept that if it was left to the free markets, it would have completely upended the whole publishing, arts and entertainment industry, probably to the greatest benefit of both content producers and consumers. It was also legal. But as it happened, the industry and western intelligence apparatus co-opted New Zealand's law enforcement agencies and illegally and forcefully destroyed Megaupload.
However, the idea was hatched and no force can uninvent it. It's a story worth remembering and researching. Ultimately, its time will come.