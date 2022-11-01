Vanity Fair and ProPublica downloaded more than 500 documents from the WIV website, including party branch dispatches from 2017 to the present. To assess Reid's interpretation, we sent key documents to experts on CCP communications. They told us that the WIV dispatches did indeed signal that the institute faced an acute safety emergency in November 2019; that officials at the highest levels of the Chinese government weighed in; and that urgent action was taken in an effort to address ongoing safety issues. The documents do not make clear who was responsible for the crisis, which laboratory it affected specifically or what the exact nature of the biosafety emergency was.

Owing to [the fact] that the subject of research at the P4 lab is highly pathogenic microorganisms, inside the laboratory, once you have opened the stored test tubes, it is just as if having opened Pandora's Box. These viruses come without a shadow and leave without a trace. Although [we have] various preventive and protective measures, it is nevertheless necessary for lab personnel to operate very cautiously to avoid operational errors that give rise to dangers. Every time this has happened, the members of the Zhengdian Lab [BSL4] Party Branch have always run to the frontline, and they have taken real action to mobilize and motivate other research personnel. (emphasis added [by Senate report])

On November 19th 2019, seven days after the BSL4 teams' report was issued, the WIV hosted a special training session run by a senior Chinese Academy of Sciences biosafety/biosecurity official who relayed "important oral and written instructions" from PRC leadership in Beijing to the WIV regarding the "complex and grave situation facing [bio]security work". At the same training session, the Deputy Director of the Office of Safety and Security at the WIV "pointed to the severe consequences that could result from hidden safety dangers, and stressed that the rectification of hidden safety risks must be thorough, and management standards must be maintained."

By the fall of 2019, trouble was brewing at the WIV, according to documents turned up by Toy Reid.



On September 11th, 2019, the CCP's No. 15 Inspection Patrol Group arrived at the Beijing headquarters of the WIV's parent organisation, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), to conduct a two-month political inspection. The inspection was part of a larger routine sweep of 37 state organisations. According to the inspection team's leader, its purpose was to sniff out any "violations of political discipline, party organisational discipline, [financial] ethics discipline, discipline with regard to the masses, work discipline, and discipline in one's personal life". They were also on the lookout for instances of insufficient loyalty to the CCP's mission.



The Beijing inspectors identified more than a dozen "principal problems" at CAS, among them a "'persistent gap' between Xi Jinping's important instructions on pursuing 'leap frog development in science and technology' and CAS's implementation of Xi's instructions". In short: not enough progress, despite all the pressure.



A week earlier, on September 3rd, more than 50 managers and staffers at the WIV had met to discuss a looming internal audit that would evaluate political discipline, according to a party branch dispatch. The scientists and their overseers were facing scrutiny at every level.



A trail of evidence from that fall appears to show the WIV trying to address a crisis. "That's when you start to see emergency response activity," says Larry Kerr, the former director of the HHS pandemic office.



It began within 24 hours of the start of the CAS inspection. On September 12th between 2 and 3 am, the interim report says, the WIV took down its Wildlife-Borne Viral Pathogen Database, which contained more than 15,000 samples from bats. The database had been a resource for researchers globally. A password-protected section only accessible to WIV personnel contained unpublished sequences of bat beta-coronaviruses - the family of coronaviruses to which SARS-CoV-2 belongs. Public access to the database has not yet been restored.

It's worth noting here that the Senate report provides no evidence of the Chinese military taking control of the WIV on September 12th, as some have suggested

On February 24th, 2020, Zhou became the first researcher in the world to apply for a patent for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. His proposed vaccine worked by reproducing a part of the virus's spike protein known as the receptor binding domain. In order to start vaccine development, researchers would have needed the entire SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequence, the interim report says.



Shi Zhengli has said that her lab was the first to sequence the virus and completed that work on the morning of January 2nd 2020. That sequence is the one Zhou said he worked with in his Chinese patent application, which Vanity Fair and ProPublica reviewed.



According to the interim report, there are limits to how fast a vaccine can be developed. In particular, it said that "animal studies are designed to last a specific length of time and cannot be curtailed without compromising the resulting data".



In his patent application and in subsequently published papers, Zhou documented a robust research and development process that included both adapting the virus to wild-type mice and infecting genetically modified ones with humanized lungs.



Vanity Fair and ProPublica consulted two independent experts and one expert adviser to the interim report to get their assessment of when Zhou's research was likely to have begun. Two of the three said that he had to have started no later than November 2019, in order to complete the mouse research spelled out in his patent and subsequent papers.



Larry Kerr, who advised on the interim report, called the timeline laid out in Zhou's patent and research papers "scientifically, technically not possible". He added, "I don't think any molecular biology lab in the world, no matter how sophisticated, could pull that off."



Rick Bright, the former HHS official who helped oversee vaccine development for the U.S. Government, told Vanity Fair and ProPublica that even a four-month timetable would be "aggressive," especially when the virus in question is new. "Things aren't usually that perfect," he said.



Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, told us the timetable was very fast but "feasible for a group with substantial existing expertise and ongoing work" on developing similar SARS-related coronavirus vaccines, but only if "everything went right".



Zhou and his colleagues described their COVID-19 vaccine research in a preprint posted on May 2nd 2020. When it was published in a peer-reviewed journal three months later, Reid found, Zhou was listed as "deceased.".The circumstances of his death have not been disclosed.

evidence for a zoonotic origin is lacking.

On February 25th 2022, a team of researchers from China's CDC published a preprint revealing that of the 457 swabs taken from 18 species of animals in the market, none contained any evidence of the virus. Rather, the virus was found in 73 swabs taken from around the market's environment, all linked to human infections. And although some seafood and vegetable vendors in the market tested positive, no vendors from animal stalls did.

However, neither mentions the integral role of U.S. researchers and funding in the WIV research and the fact that they are also not cooperating, as Jeffrey Sachs made clear in his

report for the

Lancet

. (U.S. virus databases were also

removed

in 2021, for example.) Even without cooperation from China, a lot more light would be shed on this matter if we had full cooperation from U.S. scientists and officials.

Dr. Robert Malone has

suggested

this report is a 'limited hangout' from the intelligence community seeking to pin the blame entirely on China and divert attention from the major U.S. role in the debacle. That sounds right to me.

