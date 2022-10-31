A feeling always goes hand in hand with the perception of something by the mind

thought can impact, or even determine, our most basic sensations.

The primary objects of desire and of thought are the same. For the apparent good is the object of appetite, and the real good is the primary object of rational wish. But desire is consequent on opinion rather than opinion on desire; for the thinking is the starting-point.2

The Reality of the

Something Higher

The question is

are there any errors in the way I look at things? What am I missing here? And what knowledge and experience do I need to get my mind moving away from the chaotic and fragmented state, and towards a truthful and informed state, in tune with the reality of the

something higher

?