The attack began at about 4:30 am local time. The air defense systems in Sevastopol repelled drone attacks for several hours. The ships of the Black Sea Fleet three times repelled the attacks by the enemy UAVs and the coastal air defenses repelled two more attacks off the coast of the city. The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to hit the Russian fuel terminal in Sevastopol. At the same time, the swarm of UAVs targeted the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
All air targets were destroyed. 4 USVs were destroyed on the outer roadstead of Sevastopol, 3 more vehicles were destroyed on the inner roadstead.
According to the locals, a semi-submersible drone was destroyed this morning near Omega Bay in Sevastopol. Probably it was similar to what was discovered off the coast of Soldier's Beach in September. LINK According to unconfirmed reports, underwater UAVs were also involved in the attack.
The Defence Ministry confirmed that the sea minesweeper Ivan Golubets and net boom in Yuzhnaya Bay received minor damage.
According to Ukrainian media, 4 ships received various damage, including the flagship of the fleet - the frigate Admiral Makarov. The local sources in Sevastopol clarified that the Admiral Makarov frigate also received minimal surface damage from shrapnel as a result of the detonation of the naval drone ammunition destroyed on the inner roadstead of Sevastopol Bay.
UPDATE: The hull of the minesweeper Ivan Golubets was pierced, but it is afloat. In addition to shrapnel damage to the hull of the frigate Admiral Makarov, its radar system was disabled.The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that the preparation of this attack was coordinated by British specialists deployed in the city of Ochakov, Mykolaiv region in Ukraine.
"The preparation of the terrorist act in Sevastopol and the training of servicemen of the Ukrainian 73rd special Center for naval operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists."The US RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance UAV, which took off from Sicily, has been circling over the neutral waters of the Black Sea near Crimea for several hours, according to Flightradar data. According to open sources, the reconnaissance flight of the US UAV took place at an altitude of 17 kilometers above the neutral waters.
"The specialists of the British Navy who were preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the terrorist attack in Sevastopol are involved in the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipelines." the Russian Defence Ministry claimed.
Some media shared photos of the smoke seen on the coast near Sevastopol claiming the fire broke out as a result of the drone attack on the city. Some sources clarified that the fire was seen on a training ground for mobilized Marines where burning tires were used for training.
The Russian military recalled that the ships of the Black Sea Fleet that were subjected to the attack are involved in ensuring the security of the corridor used for export of Ukrainian grain. The attack on the Black Sea Fleet as well as the possible use of the maritime corridors for transfer of explosives for terrorist attacks on the Russian territory pose the threat to the further extension of the grain deal.
Comment: