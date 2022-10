© unknown



"the [Biden] Administration resorted to a federal law whose purpose is to provide relief to individuals who have suffered from an emergency like the 9/11 terrorist attacks or who must serve their country overseas in the military."

"the epitome of unlawful and arbitrary agency action, and it should be set aside."

A federal court temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's student loan bailout while a legal challenge continues.President Biden and his administration must answer the lawsuit by the end of the day today and then the six states must answer by the end of the day Tuesday, the court ruled.It followed a ruling from a Missouri federal judge that allowed the bailout to go into effect, according to Reuters wrote in their initial September 29 federal lawsuit thatThe attorneys general for the six Republican states cited evidence that showsThe Biden administration has used COVID fears as justification for its invocation of the law.Biden's bailout, the attorneys general alleged, isOther legal actions against the bailout have not been as successful.