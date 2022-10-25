Society's Child
Raytheon makes killing on Ukraine weapons demand
RT
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 18:16 UTC
US-based Raytheon Technologies, one of the largest aerospace and defense manufacturers in the world by revenue and market capitalization, posted a near 5% year-on-year surge in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday.
Company sales grew to $16.95 billion during the period - based largely on its missile and defense contracts - thanks in part to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as well as rising air travel demand, which buoyed parts and services sales.
The Raytheon Missile and Defense unit reported third quarter adjusted sales of $3.678 billion. They were down 6% versus the prior year due to supply chain constraints and declines on some military programs, but the decrease was partially offset by higher volume on strategic missile defense orders.
Among the most notable defense bookings during the quarter were a $1 billion contract to develop the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) for the US Air Force and a $972 million contract for the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) for the US Air Force, the US Navy, and international customers.
Raytheon also recently received a $182 million contract from the US Army for supplying its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAM) to Ukraine. It is part of the $2.98 billion in US defense aid promised to Kiev in order to stave off the advance of Russian troops. According to US defense officials, eight NASAMs have already been dispatched to Ukraine. This month, reports have emerged that Washington plans to send two more NASAMs to Kiev in the near future.
The US has also been supplying the Ukrainian army with Raytheon and Lockheed Martin-developed Javelin anti-tank missiles. Last month, the Pentagon announced a new $311 million contract for replenishing the stocks of Javelins that were reportedly depleted by deliveries to Kiev. Ukraine has been demanding more US missiles for its air defense following Russian missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities, including Kiev.
Comment: War is good for (some) business.
- NATO sanctions and the coming global diesel fuel disaster
- UK: Three quarters of pub owners fear their business faces extinction this winter
- US facing natural gas shortage, reduced drilling and record shipments to Europe blamed - Reuters
See Also:
Reader Comments
JTF Truth · 2022-10-25T18:40:11Z
Mad scientists need to work tooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooo.
Latest News
- New York Supreme Court reinstates all employees fired for being unvaccinated, orders backpay
- Amazon delivery driver dead after apparent dog attack in Excelsior Springs, Missouri
- America on the road to mediocrity
- China's "Snow Town" embraces first snow of the season
- Raytheon makes killing on Ukraine weapons demand
- Republicans tear into Kansas' Democratic Governor for taxpayer-funded 'all ages' drag show called the 'Dada Ball'
- The CDC director just got COVID. She got the new bivalent booster a month ago.
- Saudi crown prince 'mocks' US president in private - WSJ
- RT suspends host after 'disgusting' remarks about Ukrainian children
- Russian scientists forecast cooling, thicker ice over coming years
- Scott Ritter: Russia's 'dirty bomb' scare
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Ex-Russian president warns Western analysts on weapons stocks
- Car bombing hits media company in Russia's Melitopol
- Heavy snowfall advisory issued for Gangwon's Mountainous Areas in South Korea
- Cyclone 'Sitrang' wrecks havoc in Bangladesh, at least 9 killed - heavy rainfall alert in 4 north-eastern Indian states
- 'I could drop dead tomorrow' - Biden
- Dog mauls owner to death at home after going berserk in frenzied attack at guest in Sweden
- Nearly half of Australians back military intervention in Taiwan - poll
- US may send antiquated missiles to Ukraine - Reuters
- New York Supreme Court reinstates all employees fired for being unvaccinated, orders backpay
- Saudi crown prince 'mocks' US president in private - WSJ
- Scott Ritter: Russia's 'dirty bomb' scare
- Ex-Russian president warns Western analysts on weapons stocks
- 'I could drop dead tomorrow' - Biden
- US may send antiquated missiles to Ukraine - Reuters
- Rishi Sunak becomes UK prime minister
- Meet Elon Musk - Technocratic Huckster
- Dictatorship in Disguise: Authoritarian monsters wreak havoc on our freedoms
- Dangerously delusional: Latvia's FM says no diplomatic solution except 'clear defeat of Russia'
- Romanian defense minister resigns after backlash for saying Ukraine may have to give up territory to end proxy war
- Russia's security chief concerned about western rhetoric on nuclear weapons, says there's no politician like JFK these days
- Orban vows to defend Hungary from EU
- Chaos is as chaos does
- Best of the Web: The EU's energy security now rests in Turkey's hands
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Dirty Nuke False-Flag? US Military on Stand-by to Fight Russian Troops in Event of 'Atrocity'
- EU 'dancing on edge of volcano' with Ukraine - French ex-president
- Israel high court greenlights signing of 'dangerous' Lebanon deal
- An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
- Russia warns France about Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' risk
- America on the road to mediocrity
- Raytheon makes killing on Ukraine weapons demand
- Republicans tear into Kansas' Democratic Governor for taxpayer-funded 'all ages' drag show called the 'Dada Ball'
- The CDC director just got COVID. She got the new bivalent booster a month ago.
- RT suspends host after 'disgusting' remarks about Ukrainian children
- Car bombing hits media company in Russia's Melitopol
- Nearly half of Australians back military intervention in Taiwan - poll
- Common sense: Children who think they're trans are probably just going through a 'phase', NHS says
- An International Tribunal on the Origins of COVID-19
- Test scores dropped to lowest levels in decades during pandemic, according to nationwide exam
- Millions of Brits struggling with bills - watchdog
- Exclusive: 90% of schools in England will run out of money next year, heads warn
- Wonder why? Minneapolis struggles to hire police after George Floyd's death, 'defund police' movement
- Salman Rushdie attack results in loss of eyesight in 1 eye, use of 1 hand: report
- New documentary renews debate over George Floyd's death
- Russian fighter jet crashes into a two-storey residential building in Siberia, both pilots killed
- Several thousand people protest against gov't in Moldova, demand resignation of leadership over soaring cost of living
- Fire engulfs railway and homes in Mexico after fuel truck crashes
- Another business closes up shop in San Francisco, cites intolerable crime levels
- Weaponized governmental failure: A primer
- Jordan's mysterious ancient 'Khatt Shebib'
- Lost star catalog of ancient times comes to light
- Orkney Iron Age woman's diet unusually rich in seafood
- Israel's secret biological warfare during 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine
- British intelligence predicted Ukraine war 30 years ago
- On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
- The board game at the heart of Viking culture
- Neanderthals and Homo sapiens co-existed in France and Spain for at least 1,400 Years
- Historians reveal Israel's use of poison against Palestinians
- The oldest grave in northern Germany 10,500 years old
- A single tiny bead can reveal a global history
- Nanomaterial from the Middle Ages
- Researcher discovers another astronomy book written by Galileo Galilei under a pseudonym
- Tomb of deposed Han Emperor reveals a dynasty's grandeur
- A pendant with a figure of St. Nicholas found in the ancient church hidden in Turkish lake
- Alhambra's famous golden decor is turning purple and now researchers know why
- Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals
- The Bronze Age village buried by the Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius
- Crannogs: DNA points to elites living on Western Europe's neolithic artificial islands
- Stone spheres could be from ancient Greek board game
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.2
- China moon mission samples overturn theories of lunar volcanism
- Plant leaves spark with electricity during thunderstorms — possibly altering our air quality in unpredictable ways
- Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new JWST image
- America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
- Saudi Arabia begins construction of dystopian The Line 'city' project, new drone footage reveals
- COVID-19 virus has a telltale 'fingerprint' that makes it highly likely to have come from a lab, study finds
- Electric vehicle's a money pit? It costs $20,000 to replace batteries
- Meet the first Neanderthal family
- How can digital data stored as DNA be manipulated?
- Best of the Web: Mad scientists: New Covid strain with 80% kill rate CREATED by Boston University
- Study finds unexpected protective properties of pain
- Fireball from Solar System's edge isn't what astronomers expected
- 30,000 near-Earth asteroids discovered, and rising - ESA
- Soldiers slam Microsoft HoloLens after disastrous test: 'Would have gotten us killed'
- Red Alert: massive stars sound warning they are about to go supernova
- The era of fast, cheap genome sequencing is here
- The spooky quantum phenomenon you've probably never heard ef
- University engineers claim to have created a safe micro-nuclear reactor that fits in the back of a truck
- NASA confirms DART mission impact changed asteroid's motion in space
- Amazon delivery driver dead after apparent dog attack in Excelsior Springs, Missouri
- China's "Snow Town" embraces first snow of the season
- Russian scientists forecast cooling, thicker ice over coming years
- Heavy snowfall advisory issued for Gangwon's Mountainous Areas in South Korea
- Cyclone 'Sitrang' wrecks havoc in Bangladesh, at least 9 killed - heavy rainfall alert in 4 north-eastern Indian states
- Dog mauls owner to death at home after going berserk in frenzied attack at guest in Sweden
- Heavy snowfall continues to fall in some parts of Saskatchewan - up to 40 cms (nearly 16 inches) of snow
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes South Sandwich Islands Region
- After oil and gas, Europe is now running out of wind
- More than 1 foot of October snow hits the Rockies
- Alta, Utah receives over 2 feet of snow, passes monthly average
- Calgary hit with Canada's first hefty snowfall of the season - 10 inches of snow
- First major snowstorm of the year hits Montana - over a foot of snow reported
- Benin - Over 40 dead, 1,300 households displaced after weeks of flooding
- Colombia - Flash floods in Cesar leave 1 dead, 4,500 families affected
- Gabon - 7 killed in Libreville landslide after heavy rainfall
- 17 inches of fresh snow fell at Big Sky Resort, Montana over weekend
- Giant hailstones pummel communities in central Queensland, Australia
- Pit bulls released from cages kill owner's father in Thailand
- Death toll from floods in Pakistan rises to 1,731
- Meteor fireball over the UK and north west Europe on October 23
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding region on October 22
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on October 6
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, Quebec and northeast US on October 3
- Meteor fireball over England and the Netherlands on October 2
- Meteor fireball over Gulf of Cadiz, Spain on October 4
- Meteor fireball over Malaga, Spain on September 27
- Meteor fireball over California on September 23
- Meteor fireball over the UK and Ireland on September 14
- Is too much medicine making us sick?
- UK regulator mulls Covid vaccination for babies despite high injury rate - as Moderna trial finds vaccine can cause diabetes in infants
- What was the Halloween death smog disaster? And other questions related to the fluoridation chemicals added to US water supplies
- Best of the Web: The spike protein is disrupting immunity in millions after Covid infection OR vaccination
- Unvaccinated children are 'our only hope' in generating herd immunity: Geert Vanden Bossche
- Children's hospitals overflowing with respiratory illness patients
- One in every 500 small children who receive the Pfizer vaccine are hospitalised by it, study finds
- Lockdown's collateral cancer timebomb: 40 thousand tumours were 'missed' during first year of Covid pandemic, top experts fear this is just 'the tip of the iceberg'
- Why I'm an abolitionist
- 'Child abuse on a massive scale': CDC advisers recommend adding COVID vaccines to childhood schedule
- ACIP Votes to ADD COVID-19 Injections to the Childhood Schedule
- Time for doctors and politicians to stop ignoring the devastating data on vaccines and change course
- Heart risks, data gaps fuel debate over COVID-19 boosters for young people
- Five hours' sleep a night linked to higher risk of multiple diseases
- How effective are the Covid vaccines, really?
- "Until proven otherwise, it is likely Covid mRNA vaccines played a significant role in all unexplained heart attacks since 2021" - renowned cardiologist
- Paxlovid and heart medications don't interact well
- COVID-19 much less deadly than previously thought, major study finds
- Best of the Web: "The spike in heart attacks has coincided with the vaccinations": An emergency department doctor on what's behind the NHS crisis
- Florida recommends against mRNA vaccination for males aged 18-39 due to 84% increase in heart death risk
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- Psychopathic men have an extreme focus on mating at the expense of other domains and tend to be "parasitic" fathers
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
Novorossiya
Quote of the Day
It is said that power corrupts, but actually it's more true that power attracts the corruptible. The sane are usually attracted by other things than power.
- David Brin
Recent Comments
Mad scientists need to work tooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooo.
Who doesn't? The Democrats installed such an incompetent a fool that they have mocked the entire US!
If there wasn't a war, guess who'd go out of business and popularity? War is the new politics.
"I could get a disease tomorrow. I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow," he added. And it wouldn't make a difference ...
" Mocks" 🤣 Behind closed doors one could just imagine the conversations. Russia is the new kid on the block and allegiance is now up for grabs.
War is the new politics.