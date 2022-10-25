© Royal Court of Saudi Arabia / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Joe Biden and Mohammed bin Salman "don't like or trust each other," sources tell the newspaper.US-Saudi relations are "fracturing" due to the dislike and distrust between President Joe Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing government sources in Riyadh.Biden has fought off accusations that his physical and mental health have deteriorated - claims exacerbated by numerous public mishaps where the president has stumbled over his words and appeared visibly confused at events.In an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, Biden admitted it was "legitimate" for Americans to have concerns about his advanced age, but insisted he is fit and healthy.The Biden administration also viewed the oil production cut as Riyadh offering a helping hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid Moscow's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, since it raised oil prices and "helped fund" Russia's military effort, undermining Western sanctions. Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman has said he was "astonished" by accusations that Riyadh was taking Moscow's side in the conflict.The breakdown in relations bodes well for neither party, with the WSJ noting it puts counterterrorism operations at risk, as well as US and Saudi efforts to "contain Iran."While Biden publicly fist-bumped MBS during his trip to Jeddah in July, the prince was reportedly angered that the US president repeatedly brought up human rights issues, including the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, in 2018.