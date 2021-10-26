© CBS News/60 Minutes/Reuters/Bandar Algaloud



A former Saudi intelligence official turned regime criticdescribing the ruler as a "psychopath with no empathy" on CBS.a former Saudi minister of state and close aide of ex-crown prince and intelligence boss Mohammed bin Nayef,He has repeatedly alleged that Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is plotting to kill him.after MBS ousted bin Nayef from his position.Now, in a particularly explosive interview with CBS' 60 Minutes show with interviewer Scott Pelley, Aljabri stepped up his claims against the Saudi kingdom's de facto ruler. The show introduces Aljabri as having once beentrying to use them as a bargaining chip to make him return to Riyadh.But thewho embezzled over $3 billion while working under bin Nayef. The ex-spymaster claims the reason for his massive wealth is that thehe told CBS.In order to support his claims about bin Salman's rogue nature, the ex-intelligence official shared a story of how MBS once boasted he could poison the then-king Abdullah to clear the path to the throne for his father. Aljabri claims the threat was made in 2014 during a meeting between bin Salman and bin Nayef, at which he was also present, but he addsand he knows where they are.King Abdullah died in 2015 from what were said to have been natural causes, and MBS' elderly father Salman, 85, became the new Saudi King. For the past four years, the real power has rested in the crown prince's hands.During this time, bin Salman established himself as a highly controversial figure. He eased some of the strict religious rules in the kingdom, allowing women to drive and opening up cinemas, among other measures. But at the same time, he ordered the arrest of numerous royal family members, loyal to bin Nayef, only allowing them to go free if they agreed to give up a significant part of their wealth. Riyadh has also continued its military operation in Yemen under bin Salman, which has been marred by accusations of indiscriminate airstrikes on civilians by the Saudi-led coalition.It's alsoThe vocal critic of the current Saudi monarchy was killed and dismembered during his visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by what is said to have been a special hit-squad, which arrived in Turkey from the Gulf kingdom.as Khashoggi, but he managed to escape after one of his former colleagues told him about the threat.However, the agents couldn't fulfill their task asafter lying to customs officers and carrying suspicious equipment for DNA analysis.Bin Salman "fears my information," Aljabri said, adding that he has plenty more damaging secrets about MBS up his sleeve. "I expect to be killed one day because this guy will not rest until he sees me dead," he said, warning that if MBS' men eventually get him, a special "death video" revealing those secrets will be instantly made public.For now, Aljabri has asked journalists to take him at his word, as he's presented no proof of his claims regarding bin Salman's threat to assassinate the king or of a Saudi hit-squad being sent to Canada to murder him.CBS said in its report that Aljabri's interview showed