Rishi Sunak becomes UK prime minister
RT
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 13:10 UTC
As is customary, the King has formally requested that Conservative Party leader Sunak form a government.
Truss announced her resignation last week after spending just 44 days in office, becoming the country's shortest-serving prime minister. She stepped down after coming under pressure for proposing unpopular economic measures aimed at mitigating soaring inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.
Sunak, a former finance minister, was then selected by the ruling Conservative Party to replace her, after former office holder Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest.
He is the first person of color to hold the position, and the first Hindu.
"In just a short period, this government has acted urgently and decisively on the side of hardworking families and businesses," Truss said in her farewell speech.
"From my time as prime minister, I am more convinced than ever we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face."
In his first speech as PM, Sunak recognized that the previous government had made "some mistakes" in its efforts to fight the economic crisis.
"[Mistakes] not born of ill will or bad intentions - quite the opposite in fact - but mistakes nonetheless. And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part, to fix them," he said.
"I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda," Sunak stated.
The UK is grappling with skyrocketing energy prices, as well as supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, and the Ukraine conflict. The Guardian quoted a projection by consultancy firm Cornwall Insight last week that the average annual energy bill will rise to more than £4,000 ($4,530) by next April.
Reader Comments
All cheer for the first PM of color! How brave, stunning and bold.Eds: That sounds somewhat disingenuous; almost as though you mean quite the opposite in fact.
Maybe his selection is due to India refusing to sanction Russia
How many non-elected British PM's have been hand-picked and wheeled out to the window display now?
In some countries people still get riled up about elections, whilst British politics is turning into Instagram. At least the US world of wrestling politics is a bit more entertaining and gets the blood moving. The British public just seem to be unconsciously dribbling at their TV screens whilst the elites are moving the goal posts in front of their eyes.
There's actually been quite a few wobbles with multiple PMs between elections
Thomas Pelham-Holles won the 1761 election but was replaced in May 1762 by John Stuart
Stuart was replaced in April 1763 by George Grenville
Grenville was replaced in July 1765 by Charles Watson-Wentworth
Watson-Wentworth was replaced in July 1766 by William Pitt the Elder, who finally won the 1768 election
Frederick North won the 1780 election but was replaced in March 1782 by Chares Watson-Wentworth (again!)James Callaghan, the PM before Thatcher was also not elected, having replaced Harold Wilson
Watson-Wentworth was replaced in July 1782 by William Petty
Petty was replaced in April 1783 by William Cavendish-Bentinck
Cavendish-Bentinck was replaced in December 1783 by Will Pit the Younger, who finally won the 1784 election
