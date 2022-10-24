© D-Keine/Getty Images

A so-called dirty bomb uses a conventional explosive combined with radioactive material. While it could not rival a nuclear warhead in terms of power, such a device could disperse a radiation cloud within several kilometers of the explosion.

The Russian defense minister has shared concerns with his French counterpart about a possible Ukrainian provocation involving the use of a "dirty bomb".According to the Russian Defense Ministry,spoke by phone on Sunday, discussingShoigu, in an apparent reference to previous media reports, voiced concerns about a "possible Ukrainian provocation" which could involve the use of a "dirty bomb."Earlier on Sunday, RIA Novosti citedAccording to the Russian news agency,The report claimed thatwith the work now at "the final stages." Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's administration is reportedly engaged inThe talks between Shoigu and Lecornu come days after the Russian defense minister had a rare telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. While the details of the talks are scarce, the sides are said to have discussed "issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine."France has joined Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict and has supported Kiev with various weaponry. However, President Emmanuel Macron has on numerous occasions urged Moscow and Kiev to return to peace negotiations, reiterating that the conflict can be settled only diplomatically.