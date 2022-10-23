© John Thys / AFP



, the country's prime minister has warned. He said"The most important thing for us is that it comes as soon as possible," Denis Shmigal told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Saturday.Shmigal warned that "in an extremely negative scenario," Ukraine could end up "not paying wages and not paying pensions."The premie minister accused Russia of attempting to create "a humanitarian catastrophe" in Ukraine that could "trigger a new migration tsunami."The damage from eight months of warfare amounts to "more than $750 billion," the official claimed.He said Ukraine willduring the winter. Alexander Kharchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's energy minister, said this week that around 40% of the country's energy infrastructure sites have been "seriously damaged" by recent waves of Russian strikes.Kiev began receiving German IRIS-T air defense missile systems this month. However,in order to counter aerial attacks, Shmigal said.Russia has stepped up its missile and kamikaze drone attacks on Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities this month, repeatedly hitting thermal power plants and power lines, among other targets. President Vladimir Putin said the intensification of the strikes was a retaliation against "terrorist attacks" on Russian soil, including a truck bombing that damaged a strategic bridge, connecting the Crimean Peninsula with Russia proper.