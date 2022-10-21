What else could Liz Truss have done in 45 days?

Cook 9,257 hard-boiled eggs

Listen 108 times to the Beatles' entire back catalogue of 213 songs

Watch nine full-length test cricket matches

Binge watch all the episodes of the Crown on Netflix 38 times

Travel back and forth along the Trans-Siberian Railway six and half times.

Supermarket salad is crowned winner of bizarre competition that attracted global media attention.A wilting 60p iceberg lettuce from Tesco in a blond wig has been crowned the winner of a bizarre competition after outlasting Liz Truss's tenuous grip on power.Seven days ago the Daily Star set up a webcam on the lettuce to see if it would have a longer shelf-life than the prime minister. To add to Truss's humiliating resignation, the lettuce won.As Truss made her resignation statement, those viewing the video on YouTube soared to more than 20,000.The lettuce-cam attracted global media attention as a symbol of the rapid disintegration of Truss's government and the ridicule it faced.France's News 24 asked: "What do British Prime Minister Liz Truss's political mandate and a head of wilted lettuce have in common, you might ask? They both have an expiry date.""Now Liz Truss even has to fight a head of lettuce in the fight for her political career," the German tabloid Bild reported.The Washington Post said comparing Truss to a lettuce was "the butt of quintessentially British jokes".The New York Times noted: "Lettuce can generally stay crisp for about seven to 10 days - though that's typically the lifespan of refrigerated lettuce, not a head that's been sitting out on a table and wearing a wig."Liz Truss spent only 45 days at 10 Downing Street, which equates to 1,080 hours. Here are some of the things she could have done rather than serve as Britain's shortest-lived prime minister: