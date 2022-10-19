© REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos



Damage has been detected in the feedwater pumps of Finland's Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor during maintenance work, which will likely delay the commissioning of the plant and the startup of regular production, operator TVO said on Tuesday.The damage to Europe's largest nuclear reactor is a setback for Finland, where, increasing Finland's need for OL3's output.TVO said the latest problem had occurred in pumps located in the so-called turbine island at the heart of the nuclear reactor's power production, where water from its feedwater tank is pumped into steam generators.While the damage would "most likely" impact the reactor's scheduled startup, it was not yet clear how long any delay would be, TVO said.Test production at OL3 began this year, and regular electricity output at the reactor had been set to start on Dec. 14, TVO has said."The damage detected at the pumps has no impact on nuclear safety," the company said on its website.