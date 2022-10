In-depth What is a near-Earth asteroid?

How to un-Earth a near-Earth asteroid

Gaia's first asteroid survey

ESA's asteroid risk list

Will any of these asteroids strike Earth?

We have now discovered 30 039 near-Earth asteroids in the Solar System - rocky bodies orbiting the Sun on a path that brings them close to Earth's orbit. The majority of these were discovered in the last decade, showing how our ability to detect potentially risky asteroids is rapidly improving.An asteroid is called a near-Earth asteroid (NEA) when its trajectory brings it within 1.3 Astronomical Units (au) of the Sun. 1 au is the distance between the Sun and Earth, and so NEAs can come within at least 0.3 au, 45 million km, of our planet's orbit.Asteroids have been catalogued by astronomers for more than two centuries since the very first asteroid, Ceres, was discovered in 1801 by Giuseppe Piazzi. The first near-Earth asteroid, (433) Eros, was discovered nearly one hundred years later, on 13 August 1898.The roughly 30 km Eros asteroid was discovered by Carl Gustav Witt and Felix Linke at the Urania Observatory in Berlin and independently by Auguste Charlois at the Nice Observatory. The stony asteroid's orbit brings it to within around 22 million km of Earth - 57 times the distance of the Moon.Not only is Eros the first known NEA, but the first asteroid to be orbited by a spacecraft and the first to have a spacecraft land on it. Early calculations of the space rock's orbit also enabled a precise determination of the then imperfectly known distance between the Sun and Earth.Naturally, large asteroids were discovered first as they are so much easier to see. They were thought of as minor planets, a term still used today. As telescopes get more sensitive, we are finding many more and at a great rate, even those down to tens of metres in size.They are designed to scan large sections of the sky, looking for new objects moving in front of the backdrop of 'motionless' stars.More focused, large telescopes, such as the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT), can then be used for follow-up observations, helping us better understand a 'new' asteroid's path, size and even composition. Gaia , ESA's space observatory on a mission to catalogue one billion stars in the galaxy, has also helped us better understand the asteroid risk.explains Tineke Roegiers, community support for the Gaia mission."Asteroid's positions are obtained against these background stars, so, the better one knows where the stars are, the more precisely the orbits of asteroids can be computed."With the use of 'Gaia's stars' , even the orbits of already-known near-Earth asteroids have been improved, and"Of course, any asteroid discovered near Earth qualifies as a near-Earth asteroid, but many are found far from home," explains Marco Micheli, Astronomer at ESA's Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre "New objects are observed over time, their movements are studied and with just a handful of data points from different nights their future positions can be predicted. Depending on the number and quality of observations, this can extend decades, even hundreds of years into the future."ESA's Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre (NEOCC) in ESRIN, Italy, is home to the Agency's asteroid experts and risk assessors. The team activates its network of telescopes around the globe to get observations of new asteroids discovered and determine their impact risk, while also chasing up 'old' asteroids that haven't yet been deemed safe., organised in the NEOCC's Asteroid Risk List which is constantly updated and freely available for anyone to see. You can even sign up to ESA's monthly 'Asteroid Newsletter' , and the asteroid news will come direct to you.When it comes to large and. For those that could impact later, we have plenty of time to study them and prepare a deflection mission."The good news is that more than half of today's known near-Earth asteroids were discovered in the last six years, showing just how much our asteroid eyesight is improving," explains Richard Moissl, ESA's Head of Planetary Defence."As this new 30 000 detection milestone shows, and as new telescopes and methods of detection are built, it's only a matter of time until we've found them all."