The event has been caught on cameras, some associated to a meteor observing network like the Norsk Meteornettwerk or by CCTV video recordings. Those show a slow moving meteor lasting a few seconds and which brightness lit up the ground and the sky. Another video is available here.
According to the Norsk Meteornettverk calculations and recording, this sporadic meteor entered the Earth atmosphere at a 17.4 km/s speed and a 70.4° inclination. It became bright when it was 100 km West of Stockholm and 15 km North of Västerås (59,731° N ; 16,465°E), while its altitude was ~83 km. It then traveled North-East with a 65° azimuth and disappeared at a 17km altitude, 45 km West of Uppsala (59,819°N ; 16,846°E).
Processed waveform of the station I37NO in Norway which was, with a distance of about 1000 km, the station closest to the event.
Processed signal of the data of the station I37NO. The direction from which the signal arrives at the station (top) and its velocity (bottom) are colour-coded.
The extraterrestrial object that entered the Earth's atmosphere could also be measured by infrasound. A typical signature of a fireball was identified in the waveform of five stations of the International Monitoring System of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation.
In the course of the NEMO (NEar real-time MOnitoring system) project, a source energy of the entering asteroid of about 180 t TNT was calculated by Esther Drolshagen and Theresa Ott. With the velocity of 17.4 km/s computed by the Norsk Meteornettverk and an assumed density of 3000 kg/m3 they found that the size would be around 1.5 m diameter, with a mass of about 5.5 t!
Asteroid size estimation of the entering object that created the fireball visible above Sweden on 07 November 2020.
According to Strewnify a meteorite drop is likely, they calculated a strewnfield, which was published here. You can use it to go hunt for meteorites yourself but please be careful traveling in these times.
Calculated trajectory and strewnfield of the fireball. Source: https://www.strewnify.com/fjardhundra/UPDATE [04/02/2021]
