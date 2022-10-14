© Sputnik / Vyacheslav Prokofiev

French President Emmanuel Macron's accusations that Russia is playing a negative role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict twist reality and were unacceptable, President Vladimir Putin has said.Russia welcomes all efforts to mediate the conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Nagorno-Karabakh and will continue to play its part, Putin added. He invited the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Moscow to discuss the differences between their nations.Nagorno-Karabakh has long been a flashpoint of ethnic tensions between Armenians and Azerbaijanis. Baku claims sovereignty over the entire territory of former Soviet Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh, which had an autonomous status within it. The region's population was predominantly Armenian and sought to become part of Soviet Armenia in the late 1980s, provoking accusations of separatism from Baku.The tensions escalated into an open war in the early 1990s, after which Nagorno-Karabakh remained self-governed, with Yerevan's informal backing. France and Russia, along with the US, co-chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, was created in 1992 to mediate the conflict.Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a 44-day war over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and the ceding of some territories to Baku. Last month, they had deadly skirmishes elsewhere on their border. Russia keeps a peacekeeping military mission assigned to Nagorno-Karabakh.