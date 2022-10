© Evgeniya MAKSYMOVA / AFP



Russia's ambassador to the US has rebuked the prestigious Stanford University for hosting an event which featured fighters from the controversial Ukrainian Azov Battalion, a unit in which some members openly espouse neo-Nazi ideology.On October 1, the university hosted several Azov representatives, including two former POWs recently released by Russia, according to images posted on social media and media reports. Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia and a vocal critic of Moscow, was also in attendance.The Stanford Daily, the university's student-run newspaper, claimed that Azov's far-right connections were "historic" and based on online allegations. It also repeated claims by one of the guests, co-founder Giorgi Kuparashvili, that the group's insignia is not derived from the Nazi Wolfsangel symbol but rather spells 'N' and 'I' for "national idea."The regiment has been rebranding over the years. In 2015, it phased out another Nazi symbol, the Black Sun, from its official logo, and is now reportedly in the process of replacing the Wolfsangel with three sword on patches.