© Alex Krainer's TrendCompass

Shock, after shock, after shock...

We're winning in Ukraine! Or maybe not.

We have a $6 trillion budget... we've invested, and I mean, invested, $66 billion in Ukraine this year and that is like, 1.1% [of the budget] ... So for $66 billion what we're getting is Ukraine doing the fighting, they are literally destroying the Russian Army on the battlefield.

It's the banks, not Vladimir Putin

Chronic crises, forever wars

"The issue that has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the Banks."