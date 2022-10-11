© Crimean Bridge security cam footage

"We are planning several operations. My position is: we must and are obliged to inform our American partners about them. And those operations which I am conducting right now - I have the opportunity to conduct operations myself, I [audio cut] channels this is also the CIA [audio cut] have their own intentions. Because I understand that the US also carries responsibility for them and has the right to veto all of our operations," Pashinsky said, speaking to infamous Russian pranksters Vladimir 'Vovan' Kuznetsov and Alexei 'Lexus' Stolyarov, who posed as US officials

"I planned the Zmeiny Island operation, I carried it out personally [using] Ukrainian Bohdan and French Caesar [howitzers]. Yes, this was my operation in its entirely," the official said.Pashinsky indicated that operations against a piece of infrastructure like the Crimean Bridge became possible only once the US gives the green light.

"As soon as you tell me that the US approves the sabotage of the Crimean Bridge, the situation can move forward. [Laughs]. A verbal message is enough for me. We don't want to take responsibility of this scale for ourselves, while Mr. Zelensky - I don't know, I don't even want to know about this situation," Pashinsky said.

Ukrainian officials boasted to US media that Kiev was responsible.Ukrainian officials keep their US counterparts abreast of Kiev's sabotage ops and other anti-Russian actions, Sergey Pashinsky, the head of the Association of Ukraine's Defense Enterprises, accidentally revealed.- the small but strategically significant island situated off the western coast of Romania in the Black Sea, and which saw heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces earlier this year."The Crimean Bridge is an important artery, but on the other hand I think you know [Vladimir] Putin better than I do. That is, who can analyze Putin's actions in the event of sabotage against the Crimean Bridge? Who?" the official asked.The pranksters did not clarify whether the interview with Pashinsky was conducted before or after Saturday's sabotage attack.Ukrainian officials also publicly gloated over the act of terror, with presidential advisor Mikhail Podolyak saying the bridge attack was only "the beginning" and that "everything illegal must be destroyed" and "everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine.""Today was not a bad day and mostly sunny on our state's territory. Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm," President Vladimir Zelensky said in a sarcasm-laden address to the nation on Saturday night.Russia launched a series of missile strikes deep into Ukraine on Monday in the wake of the bridge attack after confirming Ukrainian special forces' involvement, with the strikes targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure and military command and communications posts across the country. President Putin warned that strikes would be followed up if Ukrainian attacks against Russian infrastructure continue.