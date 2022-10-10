© Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina



"the current Nazi political regime in Kiev represents a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia. Therefore, in addition to protecting our people and protecting the borders of the country, our future actions, in my opinion, should be aimed at a complete dismantling of the political regime of Ukraine."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Monday called for a "complete dismantling" of Ukraine's "political regime."Writing on Telegram,shared his "personal opinion," claiming:Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Monday confirmed that theClaiming that "the Kiev regime has been using terrorist methods for a very long time," Putin warned Ukraine against further attacks on Russian soil. Otherwise,the president said.Meanwhile, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crimean Bridge, despite the country's top officials openly celebrating the deadly explosion.The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces had carried out