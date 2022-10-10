Society's Child
'Unthinkable' number of mercenaries gathered in Zaporozhye - authorities
RT
Sun, 09 Oct 2022 16:54 UTC
"The Kiev regime has accumulated an unthinkable number of mercenaries on the line of contact. We know about representatives from more than 30 different countries," Rogov said.
He went on to say that Ukraine has been deploying to the area both mercenaries and troops from the western part of the country in order to instill terror in local residents who voted in the recent referendums.
In late September, Zaporozhye, along with Kherson Region and the two Donbass republics, voted overwhelmingly in referendums to join Russia. On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin signed into law unification treaties with the former Ukrainian territories, officially making them part of Russia.
Zaporozhye Region is also home to a nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since March. It has been repeatedly shelled throughout the conflict. Moscow has accused Ukraine of attacking the facility, while Kiev blames the Russian forces.
Russia has on numerous occasions conducted strikes on foreign fighters in Ukraine, including with high-precision weapons. Moscow has also warned that the best thing mercenaries from other countries can expect in Ukraine is a "long term in prison."
On September 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that Russian forces and the militias of the Donbass republics had eliminated more than 2,000 mercenaries, with 1,000 foreign fighters remaining in the ranks of the Ukrainian military.
Reader Comments
If you want to increase your chances of living, best to contemplate who you associate with.
The ones that have a purpose are a reflection of past troubles. Their acts are done in response to injustice.
The ones that don't are just a scourge inflicting harm indiscriminate. Their acts are done with hatefullness.
It is easy to tell the difference and just because a terrorist has a purpose, don't mean it deserves to live, because who wants to be a terrorist. Apparently, the country I reside within is chock-full of them centrally and they think they control all the shots. Well, hard lessons on the way.
'Apparently, the country I reside within is chock-full of them centrally and they think they control all the shots. Well, hard lessons on the way.'
Same can be said for my country of origin and the one I now reside in (both in the anglosphere world).
If the stakes were personal I'm sure you would ( as well as I) be a great vigilante.
Thankfully no need as yet!
AGREED ! Must be hard living in the USA, biggest terrorist org on the planet !
Have a nice day!