Earth Changes
Elderly woman mauled to death by dogs in San Bernardino County, California
FOX 11
Sat, 08 Oct 2022 10:22 UTC
Deputies were called to the intersection area of Vinton Street and Mesa Road shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Baldy Mesa is an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County approximately 35 miles north of San Bernardino. When they arrived, they found 80-year-old Soon Han unresponsive in the road. After an investigation, deputies determined that Han was out for a walk when she was attacked by two dogs from a nearby home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies found the dogs' owner and say they're cooperating with the investigation. San Bernardino County Animal Control took the two dogs, both of the Dogo Argentino breed, into custody, where they will be kept until deputies conclude their investigation.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Elderly woman mauled to death by dogs in San Bernardino County, California
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Lightning bolt kills 3, injures 7 in Rajasthan, India
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- New study: Eating late increases hunger, decreases calories burned, and changes fat tissue
- Huge fire at Eram Park Lake in Tehran, Iran
- Dad 'stabbed with a screwdriver' outside East London primary school
- Businesses in England and Wales collapse at fastest pace since 2009
- It's not about Hijab or women's rights but forcing Iran into submission
- It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government - John Bolton was just saying it out loud
- A pendant with a figure of St. Nicholas found in the ancient church hidden in Turkish lake
- Trans TikToker Rachel Queen Burton faces charges of child sex abuse
- The CIA thought Putin would quickly conquer Ukraine. Why did they get it so wrong?
- Can Europe afford to turn a blind eye to evidence of a US role in pipeline blasts?
- Twitter is making its crowdsourced fact-checks visible to all US users with Birdwatch expansion
- The rise of the Global South and the foundation of a new currency system
- Federal agents see chargeable tax, gun-purchase case against Hunter Biden
- Sabotage hits trains in north Germany, forcing 3-hour halt
- DNC changes rules to help elites
- It's not about Hijab or women's rights but forcing Iran into submission
- It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government - John Bolton was just saying it out loud
- The CIA thought Putin would quickly conquer Ukraine. Why did they get it so wrong?
- Can Europe afford to turn a blind eye to evidence of a US role in pipeline blasts?
- Twitter is making its crowdsourced fact-checks visible to all US users with Birdwatch expansion
- The rise of the Global South and the foundation of a new currency system
- Federal agents see chargeable tax, gun-purchase case against Hunter Biden
- Sabotage hits trains in north Germany, forcing 3-hour halt
- US comments on Zelensky's 'preemptive strike' appeal - not going to happen
- Crimean Bridge explosion 'just the beginning,' Ukraine warns - UPDATE: Bridge reopens for cars and trains in less than 24 hours
- Best of the Web: 'Now, all of you are Azov': 'Openly neo-Nazi' Ukrainian delegation meets Congress, tours US
- Hubris: Ukraine issues stamps to celebrate Kerch bridge explosion just hours after the Crimea attack
- Revolver News investigation: Google Earth walkthrough further exposes FBI's Jan 6 pipe bomb hoax
- The Polar Silk Road comes to life as new epoch in history begins
- Lasting peace in Europe only possible with Russia's input - Merkel
- 436 out of 575 MEP's vote AGAINST amendment calling for peaceful resolution to conflict in Ukraine, call for more sanctions & weapons instead
- Best of the Web: Michael Hudson: A roadmap to escape the West's stranglehold
- November Surprise?
- Almost all CEOs are preparing for a recession, more than half are considering layoffs
- Shunned Biden flip-flops on dealing with 'Dictator' Maduro, offers Venezuela deal for crude production hike
- Huge fire at Eram Park Lake in Tehran, Iran
- Dad 'stabbed with a screwdriver' outside East London primary school
- Businesses in England and Wales collapse at fastest pace since 2009
- Trans TikToker Rachel Queen Burton faces charges of child sex abuse
- DNC changes rules to help elites
- In TV interview, two French spies admit attempts to incite riots in Iran
- An estimation of losses of international firms that exited Russia due to US sanctions
- Elon Musk and Twitter are 'hours away from a deal' but judge says trial will remain on the docket for now - after company 'rejected Tesla CEO's plea to cut his buyout price by up to 30%'
- The Morning After
- Vaccinating the Under-50s is an Utter Waste of up to £1 Billion of Taxpayers' Money
- I'm a professional baker and the butter shortage has me worried
- The Online Safety Bill will only reinforce the regime of government propaganda and censorship
- Jack Dorsey calls facebook a 'swamp of despair' in private texts to Elon Musk
- Dutch state could FORCE buyouts of 600 farmers within a year to meet climate goals
- SOTT Focus: Amazon Bans Political Ponerology in Germany
- Association of American Physicians and Surgeons: The FDA misled the public about Ivermectin and should be accountable in court
- 'We're hunting them down and shooting them like pigs': How the Ukrainians are taking brutal revenge on pro-Russian 'collaborators'
- Environmentally friendly? Electric vehicles are exploding from water damage after Hurricane Ian
- Musk spars with Ukrainian media over peace plan
- School of hard knocks: Prestigious San Francisco high school plummets in national ranking after eliminating merit-based admissions
- A pendant with a figure of St. Nicholas found in the ancient church hidden in Turkish lake
- Alhambra's famous golden decor is turning purple and now researchers know why
- Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals
- The Bronze Age village buried by the Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius
- Crannogs: DNA points to elites living on Western Europe's neolithic artificial islands
- Stone spheres could be from ancient Greek board game
- Flashback Best of the Web: Reagan Approved Plan to Sabotage Soviets Gas Pipeline In 1982
- Australian caves are 500,000 years older than thought, and it could explain a megafauna mystery
- How an obscure intelligence-linked party fixed a second Brexit referendum and torpedoed Corbyn
- Archaeologist narrows down the time range for the Theran eruption
- 7,000-year-old structure near Prague is older than Stonehenge, Egyptian pyramids
- Southern England populated with 75% of migrant families from continental regions during Anglo-Saxon period
- Food insecurity driven by climate change contributed to international conflict in Ancient Palmyra
- NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
- Bait and switch: Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but still went on to win the war
- Why Sergey Glazyev's memorial to the legacy of Lyndon LaRouche matters
- Ukraine: The CIA's 75-year-old Proxy
- From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
- Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
- Remains of up to 100 young children discovered by archaeologists excavating long-lost medieval friary in Wales
- Speeding cloud might have come from recent, nearby supernova
- Best of the Web: Evolution: A Strong Delusion 1.0
- Telegram CEO issues warning about WhatsApp security
- Discovery of a new rare blood type could save the lives of future newborns
- Days get longer when the wind blows
- Repeated El Niño events correlate with big ecological shifts
- Russian scientists discover huge asteroid heading towards Earth
- 'We own the Science' brags UN chief who works with Google to suppress climate skeptics
- Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
- Genetically modified mosquitoes vaccinate a human
- First probable impact crater discovered in Spain
- Stress has an odour and dogs can smell it - new research
- New study: Transmission of epigenetic memory can be passed down through multiple generations
- NASA's DART anti-asteroid satellite successfully smashes into space rock
- Mexico earthquake triggers 'desert tsunami' 1,500 miles away in Death Valley cave
- Planetary-scale 'heat wave' discovered in Jupiter's atmosphere
- NASA alarmed as astronauts' spacesuits keep filling up with water
- James Webb Space Telescope sends back stunning new images of Neptune
- Indian subcontinent prone to regular, multi-year droughts, new study reveals
- Astronomers unveil new and puzzling features of mysterious Fast Radio Bursts
- Elderly woman mauled to death by dogs in San Bernardino County, California
- Lightning bolt kills 3, injures 7 in Rajasthan, India
- Autumn snow blankets Arxan in China's Inner Mongolia
- Rain records broken as heavy downpours and thunderstorms continue in Australia
- 215 pilot whales die on Chatham Island - 3rd mass stranding within 3 weeks for the region
- Flashback: Cosmic ray flux and global cooling: the implications are upon us
- Indonesia - Deadly floods in Jakarta, thousands evacuate in Aceh Province - 7 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Bear expert says British Columbia attack likely a rare case of black bear treating humans as food
- 3-year-old boy killed by dog on the island of Nevis
- Hawaii closes Mauna Loa national park summit due to 'elevated seismic activity'
- Lightning strike kills 3 farmers in Jharkhand, India
- Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children killed
- 'Unprecedented bird flu epidemic could presage year-round outbreak', warns bird charity
- Floods, landslides, traffic: Tropical wave wreaks havoc across Trinidad and Tobago
- India - 8 killed, more feared missing after flash floods in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal
- Massive hail falls on southern, eastern Utah
- Argentine scientists worried after spate of whale deaths - 13 in 8 days
- Freezing temperatures and spring snow hit South Island, New Zealand
- Higher reaches of Uttarakhand, India receive heavy snowfall
- Hurricane Orlene strikes Mexico's Pacific coast with 80mph winds
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on October 6
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, Quebec and northeast US on October 3
- Meteor fireball over England and the Netherlands on October 2
- Meteor fireball over Gulf of Cadiz, Spain on October 4
- Meteor fireball over Malaga, Spain on September 27
- Meteor fireball over California on September 23
- Meteor fireball over the UK and Ireland on September 14
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 5 )
- Meteor fireball over Scotland and the Netherlands on September 4
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 cities in Minas Gerais, Brazil on September 5
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on September 3
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Sept. 3)
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on August 29
- Meteor fireball crosses the skies of Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on August 25
- Meteor fireball explodes over the city of Córdoba, Argentina on August 25
- New study: Eating late increases hunger, decreases calories burned, and changes fat tissue
- UNFORGIVABLE: At least 163 Children dead, 1.2k disabled, 15k hospitalised & 58k injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination in the USA according to CDC
- Why did the coronavirus suddenly cause thousands of deaths in spring 2020 when it had been hanging around quietly all winter?
- Government forced to launch investigation into rise in newborn deaths since the COVID vaccine was approved thanks to exclusive investigation carried out by The Exposé
- Three vaccine doses increase infection risk by up to 27%, study finds
- Not a placebo: Scientific evidence exists for homeopathy
- Famous pro-vaccine doctor suspects Pfizer booster shot sent his cancer into overdrive
- Flashback: Pfizer docs & official real-world data prove COVID vaccines are already causing mass depopulation
- The growing global reliance on antidepressants
- FDA wants to update definition for 'healthy' claims on food labels
- Deadly ebola-like virus SHFV 'poised for spill over' into humans, new study claims
- This kind of food shrinks your brain
- Lasting brain impacts from COVID-19 are equivalent to decades of aging
- Vaccination increases infection risk by 44%, Oxford study finds
- Vegans and vegetarians depressed twice as often as meat-eaters: new study
- Suspend all COVID-19 mRNA vaccines until side-effects are fully investigated, says leading doctor who promoted them on TV
- New study reveals trace amounts of COVID vaccine mRNAs found in breast milk
- No, Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic was not "disastrous"
- Saturated Fat
- Kidney transplants rejected within weeks of receiving Covid injections
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- Psychopathic men have an extreme focus on mating at the expense of other domains and tend to be "parasitic" fathers
- Ignorance of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- How to read philosophy
- The Devil Incarnate (Part 1)
- SOTT Focus: Effective Altruism: Cringe Alarm!
- SOTT Focus: Evil is Real: What do J.P. Sears and UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld have in common?
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
Quote of the Day
Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That's what's insane about it.
Recent Comments
Why do many wild animals eat and then go lay down and sleep? I always eat late and ALWAYS do the opposite of anything recommended by state funded...
UPDATE: Bridge reopens for cars and trains in less than 24 hours That must be disappointing for the US/Ukrainian side, I guess.
Damn, didn't know there was such a great Urbex lying around.. what a shame. :( But my first thoughts definitely were "is this Western meddling...
awesome article, bit of headfuck, great conversation also.. well, im a 5.. i know the life im headed for after i shed this physical rental, i talk...
To some loosely related story on a sunday morning ... I saw another "suddenly and unexpected" obituary yesterday, at a local sports club I had...