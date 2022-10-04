© Shutterstock

The village of Afragola was situated near present-day Naples,. Owing to the level of preservation and the diversity of preserved plants at the site, researchers were interested to see if they could pinpoint the time of year when the eruption occurred.Afragola was excavated over an area of 5,000 square metres, making it among one of the most extensively investigated sites of the Early Bronze Age in Italy.In a paper published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, the researchers explain how the course ofTiziana Matarazzo, from the UConn Department of Anthropology said: "The site is exceptional, because Afragola was buried by a gigantic eruption of Vesuvius which tells us a lot about the people who lived there and the local habitat. Byle."Matarazzo explains.This phase buried the village in a thick layer of volcanic material which replaced the molecules of the vegetal macro-remains and produced perfect casts in a material called cinerite which are resistant to degradation, even after several millennia."Leaves that were in the woods nearby were also covered by mud and ash which was not super-hot, so we have beautiful imprints of the leaves in the cinerite," said Matarazzo.There was alsoto be stored. The building caught fire probably due to the arrival of pyroclastic materials and collapsed, carbonising the stored vegetal materials inside.Bronze Age Campanian Plain was home to a rich diversity of food sources, includingin the aftermath of the volcanic eruption.The evidence, as the villagers amassed their food stores from the nearby woods."This eruption was so extraordinary that it changed the climate for many years afterwards.The column of the Plinian eruption rose to basically the flight altitude of airplanes. It was unbelievable. The cover of ash was so deep that it left the site untouched for 4,000 years. Now we get to learn about the people who lived there and tell their stories," said Matarazzo.