Thousands of Brits marched in London and other metro areas this weekend in protest of being thrown into energy poverty while inflation is at forty-year highs.
There were countless videos on social media showing Brits holding signs about their dire financial situation. "Can't afford to live," "Freeze profit, not people," and "Eat the Tories," read some of the signs people held.
The protest was organized by Don't Pay UK, an anonymous group spearheading the effort to have more than one million Brits boycott paying their power bills this winter (the movement is nearly 200,000 strong).
"Millions of us simply won't be able to keep our heads above water and many will freeze when the weather turns cold," a spokesman for the campaign said.
The protest coincided with the new energy price cap that took effect on Saturday, increasing the power bill average per household from £1,971 to £2,500 annually. Without this government intervention, annual bills would've continued skyrocketing.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss said that the government's support for households and businesses shields them from energy hyperinflation. Meanwhile, Truss' support is already in turmoil. Labour leads the Conservatives by a stunning 33%, according to a recent YouGov poll, up from 14% when she assumed power just three weeks ago.
The UK Misery Index is at its worst level in three decades. We noted that Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel-Poverty By January last week.
"Widespread Civil Unrest" Looming In UK Over Cost-Of-Living Crisis. The head of the International Monetary Fund recently said a harsh winter could exacerbate the energy crisis that may spark social unrest. And the head of the International Energy Agency said there's a risk Europe could unravel.
Europe is on the list of impending social unrest areas in the "next six months" by Verisk Maplecroft, a UK-based risk consulting and intelligence firm.