"Millions of us simply won't be able to keep our heads above water and many will freeze when the weather turns cold," a spokesman for the campaign said.

Energy prices for millions of households across the UK rose on Saturday. Soaring power bills amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation led to a continuation of growing discontent ahead of the dark winter.Thousands of Brits marched in London and other metro areas this weekend in protest of being thrown into energy poverty whileThere were countless videos on social media showing Brits holding signs about their dire financial situation. "Can't afford to live," "Freeze profit, not people," and "Eat the Tories," read some of the signs people held.The protest was organized by Don't Pay UK , an anonymous group spearheading the effort to have more than one million Brits boycott paying their power bills this winter (the movement is nearly 200,000 strong).The protest coincided with the new energy price cap that took effect on Saturday, increasing the power bill average per household from £1,971 to £2,500 annually. Without this government intervention, annual bills would've continued skyrocketing.New Prime Minister Liz Truss said that the government's support for households and businesses shields them from energy hyperinflation. Meanwhile, Truss' support is already in turmoil. Labour leads the Conservatives by a stunning 33%, according to a recent YouGov poll, up from 14% when she assumed power just three weeks ago.However,The UK Misery Index is at its worst level in three decades. We noted that Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel-Poverty By January last week.On a socioeconomic basis, we've outlined "Widespread Civil Unrest" Looming In UK Over Cost-Of-Living Crisis . And the head of the International Energy Agency said there's a risk Europe could unravel by Verisk Maplecroft, a UK-based risk consulting and intelligence firm.